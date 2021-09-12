FPCT Will Open its Season With WIT Next Month

Fells Point Corner Theatre is thrilled to announce that they will open their upcoming season on October 1st with Wit by Margaret Edson. Starring Kay-Megan Washington as Dr. Vivian Bearing, the show will run through October 24th. Lindsey R. Barr returns to FPCT to direct after helming 2020's The Mineola Twins.

Friday and Saturday performances are 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. All tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at www.fpct.org or at the door (subject to availability). A pay-what-you-can preview will be held on Thursday, September 30th at 8 p.m. On Sunday October 10th, there will be a talk back led by dramaturg Jordan Ealey following the performance.

The powerfully imagined Pulitzer Prize-winning play examines what makes life worth living through the exploration of one of existence's unifying experiences-mortality-while also probing the vital importance of human relationships. Hailed by NY Magazine as "a dazzling and humane new play that you will remember till your dying day,"a?? it is also the winner of the New York Drama Critics Circle Award, the Drama Desk Award, the Outer Critics Circle Award, the Lucille Lortel Award, and the Oppenheimer Award.

In addition to Washington, FPCT's cast is rounded out by John Dignam, Vanessa Eskridge, Isaiah Mason Harvey, Kylie Miller, Willem Rogers, Kyla Tacopina, and Dana Woodson. Set design is by Bruce Kapplin, with lighting by Alec Lawson and costumes by Maggie Flanigan. Produced by Donna Burke, the stage manager is Kaite Vaught and Katie Hileman is the intimacy choreographer.

In order to help keep everyone safe from Covid-19, all audience members will be required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative test in the past 72 hours. Masks must be worn inside the building and temperatures will be taken at the door. More information on our Covid-19 policies can be found on our website at www.fpct.org/health-safety.