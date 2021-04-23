Everyman Theatre Announces Spring Soiree In Support of Education Programs and Covid Relief Fund

Saturday, May 22 at 7PM marks the date and time for a celebration of creativity, resilience, and optimism at Everyman Theatre's annual fundraising event, this year dubbed the Spring Soirée. Billed as a festive one-night salute to theatre, community, and the Everyman spirit, guests are invited to attend virtually with lots of fun, food, and fodder planned. A portion of the proceeds benefit Everyman's ongoing Education programming and the newly-created Resident Company COVID Relief Fund.

According to Everyman Managing Director, Marissa LaRose, "We're planning an evening open to all to join us in raising a glass while also raising funds to ensure Everyman's strong future and return to the stage for live performances. It's been a whirlwind of a year, and Vinny (Founder/Artistic Director Vincent M. Lancisi) and I are so proud of the staff and Resident Company of artists for their resilience, creativity, and optimism that have made this year so full of programming and connection even while we were physically apart."

But these are certainly not easy times for many artists and other contractors associated with Everyman Theatre. Lancisi explains, "While we are proud that we have been able to keep staff employed during the pandemic, we are painfully aware that there are many contractors in the Everyman family that have lost so much work during the pandemic and are really hurting, including our beloved Resident Company. After many conversations of how to best support them during this time, we are thrilled to announce the creation of the Resident Company COVID Relief Fund. We have received a grant of $20,000 from the Galanthus Foundation to seed this fund and hope that our Spring Soirée will continue to grow this fund."

The program for the Spring Soirée includes special appearances by Everyman Resident Company members, a sneak peek of Everyman's upcoming production, Pipeline, a 'Raise-the-Paddle' to support Everyman Theatre, and a virtual raffle filled with Baltimore pride. Patronage of the Spring Soirée supports the theatre's mission both on stage and off, from its signature High School Matinee program - free to Baltimore City high schools - to its Resident Company of Artists who live and work throughout the Greater Baltimore area. Committee members for the Spring Soirée are Edie Brown, Jean Waller Brune, W. Robert Hair, Mark Paul Lehman, Jennifer Litchman, Martha Kirkland, Colleen Martin-Lauer, Susan Nehra, and Dorothy H. Powe.

The all-virtual event program for the SATURDAY, MAY 22, Spring Soirée is as follows:

6:30PM - VIP Cocktail Half-Hour with Resident Company Members

7:00PM - Virtual Program including

Special Appearances by Everyman Resident Company members

A sneak peek from Everyman's upcoming production of Pipeline by Dominique Morisseau

Unique Baltimore-based raffle items

A virtual Raise-the-Paddle to support Everyman Theatre

Much more!

Everyman Director of Development, Stephanie Moore, explains the various ways to join in, "Our entire extended community can share in this fully accessible online celebration with free registration for all. Attendees are invited to make an impact immediately by considering a gift prior to or during the May 22nd event. And while general access is free with registration, patrons can enjoy an enhanced experience by purchasing a VIP package, which start at only $100, or a sponsorship today."

Those looking to make even more of an impact can make an additional donation at any time leading up to the event to support Everyman Theatre with a portion of proceeds directly supporting our Resident Company of Artists. Attendees can go above and beyond with their support by creating their own fundraising page in advance of the event to help raise awareness about Everyman Theatre and its impact in the community. Pages can be personalized with each ambassador's fundraising goal and story about why they support Everyman Theatre! It's an easy and fun way for patrons to share why they love Everyman with friends and family and help to spread the word in advance of the Soirée!

Learn more about Everyman Theatre and the Spring Soirée at everymantheatre.org/soiree, or call 410.752.2208. To make a gift now or the during the event, please visit: http://bit.ly/everyman-soiree .

For additional information on the organization's upcoming shows, classes, summer camp, and other events, call 410.752.2208 or visit everymantheatre.org.