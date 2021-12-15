Danish String Quartet to Make Baltimore Debut At Shriver Hall Concert Series

Shriver Hall Concert Series will continue its 2021-22 season on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 5:30pm with a performance by the dazzling, Grammy-nominated Danish String Quartet. The Quartet makes its Baltimore debut in a performance of Schumann's poetic String Quartet in A Major, Op. 41, No. 3; a uniquely curated suite of dances by Charpentier, John Adams, and Blumenfeld titled An Alleged Suite; and Schubert's posthumously-published final quartet, his String Quartet in G Major, D. 887.

Following a widely acclaimed digital 2020-21 season, Shriver Hall Concert Series offers all ticket holders the option to watch this season's mainstage concerts live from home.

Of An Alleged Suite, Danish String Quartet violinist Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen says, "The suite of dances is in itself not a new thing. In fact it was one of the predominant musical forms in the Baroque era. Typically, it consisted of about seven movements of different Central European dance types. The idea behind our dance suite was to add some new ingredients to the basic 'recipe.' We still have seven movements, although some are of questionable 'danceability;' John Adams (one of the featured composers in the mix), calls them 'alleged' dances. We have ingredients spanning nearly 400 years, with music by French baroque composer Carpentier all the way up to contemporary minimalism. A slow Russian sarabande by the rather unknown Felix Blumenfeld adds some dark sweetness to the dish and a rural Swedish folk tune in our own arrangement also finds its way into the mixture. Music and dance have always been intertwined, and we hope the the audience will enjoy our dance suite 'version 2.0.'"

Concert Information



Danish String Quartet (Baltimore Debut)

Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 5:30pm

Shriver Hall | 3400 N. Charles Street | Baltimore, MD 21218

Tickets: $44 for seated ticket or home livestream.

Link: https://www.shriverconcerts.org/concert/danish-string-quartet/

SCHUMANN: String Quartet in A Major, Op. 41, No. 3

"An Alleged Suite"

Prelude - CHARPENTIER: Prelude

Allemande - John Adams: Pavane: She's so fine

Courante - Trad. Polska

Sarabande - BLUMENFELD: Sarabande

Gavotte - John Adams: Stubble Crotchet

Gigue 1 - CHARPENTIER: Gigue française

Gigue 2 - John Adams: Toot Nipple

SCHUBERT: String Quartet in G Major, D. 887

