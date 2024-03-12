DOUBT, A PARABLE to be Presented By Vagabond Players in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vagabond Players will continue their 108th season with John Patrick Shanley's Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play, DOUBT, a parable, directed by Steve Goldklang.

The year is 1964, and Father Flynn has been seen alone with a young African American student in a Bronx Catholic middle school. Altar wine has been drunk. Sister Aloysisus is certain some wrongdoing must have occurred and will stop at nothing to take Flynn down. But is the Father really guilty of the unspeakable act he is accused of, and will Aloysius' fanatic determination destroy the career and life of an innocent man? Shanley's provocative and hauntingly relevant drama will have audiences debating its outcome long after they have left the theater.

DOUBT, A PARABLE opens Friday, April 5 and runs through Sunday, April 28, with weekly performances Fridays/Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. with a special "$10 Thursdays on Broadway" performance April 25 at 8 p.m.

For tickets, cast and show info visit www.vagabondplayers.org. Special discounts and group rates are available online.

Located at 806 S. Broadway, Vagabond Players is easily accessible to patrons.