DOG STUFF Sets Baltimore Premiere Of Levi Meerovich's ONE IN FOUR At Charm City Books

DOG STUFF presents a touching, hilarious, and brief evening of otherworldly theatre for one night at Charm City Books. A Capital Fringe "Best of the Fringe" pick, One in Four is a play about four roommates: each one is an alien, and each one believes the other three to be regular degular humans. As the play unfolds, the four contort themselves into increasingly fraught emotional and physical positions to prevent being unmasked as extraterrestrial -- and they learn very little about themselves in the process.

Playwright Levi Meerovich revels in a chaos rarely seen onstage; mistakes aren't glossed over, water gets like, everywhere, and the fourth wall is obliterated.

Directors Connor Scully and Mahlon Raoufi do the best they can with actors Dixon Cashwell, Jenna Kray, Jess Rawls, and Matt Riley. Chris Foote creates a set that works. Chandler Matkins also helps.

Meerovich, the playwright, states: "It's only like an hour long!"

One in Four first premiered at the Capital Fringe Festival in 2017. Since then it has been seen by sold out crowds in Richmond, Virginia and Brooklyn, NY.

Content Warning: This show contains strong language and sexual themes.

DOG STUFF is a new theatre company that puts the "FUN" in "prodUciNg original experimental comedies (F)."

For tickets visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4548813. For more information, please visit linktr.ee/dogstuffonline or call Charm City Books at (443)-682-9911.





