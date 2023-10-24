Cumberland Theatre Stars Of Tomorrow to Present RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER

The Cumberland Theatre Stars of Tomorrow will present the holiday musical Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at the theatre November 16th - 19th. The show will play for five performances. The musical is based on the Rankin Bass animated holiday television special of the same name and brings all the beloved characters to life on stage including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph.

Because of his shiny nose, Rudolph doesn't feel like he belongs in Christmastown and sets off to find a place that accepts him. Along his journey, he encounters fellow misfits, only to realize that home is where he has belonged the whole time. When a storm threatens to keep Santa's sleigh from taking flight, what makes Rudolph different turns out to be what helps him save Christmas! It's an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special.

The show features Lily Jackson as Rudolph, Lincoln VanMeter as Hermey the Elf, Bella McConnell as Yukon Cornelius and Kyle Wolford as Sam the Snowman. Also appearing in supporting roles will be Alice Wecker as the Clarice, Max Linn as Santa, and Mackenzie Dunaway as Mrs. Claus.

The large ensemble cast includes Emmet Berhow, Margaret Prestianni, Olive Leonard, Monroe Campbell, Madelyn Hook, Olive Wolford, Layla Carey, Loralei Weisenmiller, Zander Knotts, and Cooper Tanner portraying a variety of featured characters, elves, reindeer and misfit toys.

Popular show based on Christmas classic features youth actors

The CT Stars of Tomorrow was started in 2019 with a generous grant from the Halmos Foundation of the Community Trust Fund. The program offers young actors 5 - 20 years old the opportunity to produce a full-length Broadway-style musical in a professional setting lead by a professional production staff. It is intended to give them a full picture of working on a main stage show in a regional theatre both on stage and behind the scenes.

Sponsors for this year's show include Dawn's Family Practice and Leslie Taylor-Neumann.

This year's creative team includes Marty Jellison (director), Mikayla Dodge (music director), Kimberli Rowley (choreographer), Rhett Wolford (scenic and lighting designer), Wendy Walker (costume designer), and Morganne Chu (costume designer).