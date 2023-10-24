Cumberland Theatre Stars Of Tomorrow to Present RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER

The performance runs November 16th - 19th.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Cirque Musica HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Announces Largest Tour Through U.S. And Canada Photo 4 Cirque Musica HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Announces Largest Tour Through U.S. And Canada

Cumberland Theatre Stars Of Tomorrow to Present RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER

The Cumberland Theatre Stars of Tomorrow will present the holiday musical Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at the theatre November 16th - 19th. The show will play for five performances. The musical is based on the Rankin Bass animated holiday television special of the same name and brings all the beloved characters to life on stage including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph.

Because of his shiny nose, Rudolph doesn't feel like he belongs in Christmastown and sets off to find a place that accepts him. Along his journey, he encounters fellow misfits, only to realize that home is where he has belonged the whole time. When a storm threatens to keep Santa's sleigh from taking flight, what makes Rudolph different turns out to be what helps him save Christmas! It's an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special.

The show features Lily Jackson as Rudolph, Lincoln VanMeter as Hermey the Elf, Bella McConnell as Yukon Cornelius and Kyle Wolford as Sam the Snowman. Also appearing in supporting roles will be Alice Wecker as the Clarice, Max Linn as Santa, and Mackenzie Dunaway as Mrs. Claus.

The large ensemble cast includes Emmet Berhow, Margaret Prestianni, Olive Leonard, Monroe Campbell, Madelyn Hook, Olive Wolford, Layla Carey, Loralei Weisenmiller, Zander Knotts, and Cooper Tanner portraying a variety of featured characters, elves, reindeer and misfit toys.

Popular show based on Christmas classic features youth actors

The CT Stars of Tomorrow was started in 2019 with a generous grant from the Halmos Foundation of the Community Trust Fund. The program offers young actors 5 - 20 years old the opportunity to produce a full-length Broadway-style musical in a professional setting lead by a professional production staff. It is intended to give them a full picture of working on a main stage show in a regional theatre both on stage and behind the scenes.

Sponsors for this year's show include Dawn's Family Practice and Leslie Taylor-Neumann.

This year's creative team includes Marty Jellison (director), Mikayla Dodge (music director), Kimberli Rowley (choreographer), Rhett Wolford (scenic and lighting designer), Wendy Walker (costume designer), and Morganne Chu (costume designer).




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Baltimore

1
Howard Kaye Joins The Cast of Olney Theatre Centers THE FIDDLER ON THE ROOF as Tevye Photo
Howard Kaye Joins The Cast of Olney Theatre Center's THE FIDDLER ON THE ROOF as Tevye

Broadway veteran, Howard Kaye has joined the cast of Olney Theatre Center's production of Fiddler on the Roof, directed by Peter Flynn. 

2
THE NUTCRACKER Will Be Performed by the Ballet Theatre of Maryland This Holiday Season Photo
THE NUTCRACKER Will Be Performed by the Ballet Theatre of Maryland This Holiday Season

 This holiday season, Ballet Theatre of Maryland will present The Nutcracker in Annapolis, Hampstead, and Westminster, MD. This yearly tradition from Maryland’s premier ballet company will delight audiences with its whimsical story, entertaining characters, and festive sets and costumes.

3
Review: FUNNY GIRL at The Hippodrome Photo
Review: FUNNY GIRL at The Hippodrome

What did our critic think of FUNNY GIRL at The Hippodrome? When I was a kid, I wanted nothing so much as to be Barbara Streisand in Funny Girl. I mean, it literally shaped my career aspirations. And I desperately wanted to see the stage version, having practically worn out my LP of the Broadway musical.

4
Cumberland Theatre Stars Of Tomorrow to Present RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER Photo
Cumberland Theatre Stars Of Tomorrow to Present RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER

The Cumberland Theatre Stars of Tomorrow presents Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, a holiday musical based on the beloved characters from the animated TV special. Join Rudolph on his journey to find acceptance and discover the true meaning of home. Don't miss this heartwarming show!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
View all Videos

Baltimore SHOWS
Evil Dead the Musical in Baltimore Evil Dead the Musical
Cumberland Theatre (10/12-10/29)
McDaniel for the Holidays in Baltimore McDaniel for the Holidays
Baker Memorial Chapel (11/12-11/12)
Hallmark Holi-Improv in Baltimore Hallmark Holi-Improv
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (12/22-12/22)
Mamma Mia! in Baltimore Mamma Mia!
Hippodrome Theatre- France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (4/16-4/21)
Urinetown, The Musical in Baltimore Urinetown, The Musical
Mainstage Theatre, WMC Alumni Hall (11/16-11/18)
Beetlejuice in Baltimore Beetlejuice
Hippodrome Theatre- France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (6/25-6/30)
Wit by Margaret Edson in Baltimore Wit by Margaret Edson
The Colonial Players of Annapolis (10/20-11/11)
Sylvia by A.R. Gurney in Baltimore Sylvia by A.R. Gurney
Compass Rose Theater (9/29-10/29)CAST
SISTER ACT! in Baltimore SISTER ACT!
Toby's Dinner Theatre (8/25-11/05)
College Choir Concert in Baltimore College Choir Concert
Baker Memorial Chapel (11/19-11/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You