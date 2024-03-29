Compass Rose Theater to Host DINNER & A SHOW Benefit

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Compass Rose Theater is partnering with the Light House Bistro to host a "Dinner & a Show" benefit in Annapolis, Maryland. Guests will meet in downtown Annapolis at The Light House Bistro on Friday, April 19, at 6 p.m. for a three-course dinner, followed by an award-winning musical at Maryland Hall, "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," presented by Compass Rose Theater. (Reservation is required; the deadline is April 15, 2024.)

Barbara Webber, Executive Director of Compass Rose Theater, said, "You'll enjoy a delicious gourmet meal at one of Annapolis' favorite restaurants before being entertained by the talented performers who will make you laugh and spell along with them! Audience participation and the possibility of some notable familiar faces make every performance a uniquely entertaining experience."

The Light House Bistro is opening its doors for a personalized dinner for this occasion. Guest will be treated to a gourmet three-course meal prepared by the award-winning restaurant, followed by live theater entertainment at the nearby award-winning theater, Compass Rose.

The evening's show is a winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," which has charmed audiences nationwide with its effortless wit and humor. Music and lyrics by William Finn, a book by Rachel Sheinkin, conceived by Rebecca Feldman, and additional material by Jay Reiss. This production is directed by Tommy Malek and musical directed by Rachel Sandler.

This Tony Award-winning show centers on a fictional spelling bee set in a geographically ambiguous Putnam Valley Middle School (PG-13). This fast-paced, hilarious musical features an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents who vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life-un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake.

Dinner & A Show tickets are $120/person to benefit the two local nonprofit organizations, The Light House Shelter for Homeless Prevention Support and Compass Rose Theater. Ticke Link: https://givebutter.com/BenefitEvents