CROCODILE THEATRE Comes to The Strand Theater Company Next Month

The Strand Theater Company will conclude its 16th consecutive Season, titled Resilience, as Baltimore’s premiere women-centrictheatre company, with the production of Crocodile Fever, by a Northern Ireland native, Meghan Tyler. Directed by Tessara Morgan Farley, in her Strand directorial debut.

About the show:

Northern Ireland, 1989. A farmhouse window smashes, and rebellious Fianna Devlin crashes back into the life of her pious sister Alannah. Together for the first time in years, when they're forced to confront their tyrannical father's hideous legacy, all hell breaks loose. Fueled by Taytos, gin, 80s tunes and a chainsaw, Meghan Tyler's surreal Crocodile Fever is a grotesque black comedy celebrating sisterhood whilst reminding us that the pressure cooker of The Troubles is closer than we imagine.

“Crocodile Fever is all of my favorite things: absurd, thrilling, surreal, horrific, messy, hilarious, and uniquely cleansing”, says the production director Tessara Morgan Farley. “I am consistently inspired by the sisters’ ability to overcome their terrifying circumstances and fight back. Even when the battle is bloody and uncontrolled and feels a little hopeless, they seem to find a way to prevail.”

Cast features: Caitlyn Weaver, Will Murphy, Akira Richter, Frank Mancino and Nia Zagami as understudy/swing.

