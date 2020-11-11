Streaming from November 12- November 18.

CCBC Academic Theatre presents Clean Slate. Streaming from November 12- November 18. Directed by Damon Krometis.

A virtually delivered practical theatre show imagining a world where the American justice system functions without bias. Partially scripted and partially improvised in response to audience prompts, this brand-new production explores a theatrical response to current events through research, devised work, and the personal experience of cast members.

FREE! Ticket Required. Get your ticket online at https://ccbctickets.universitytickets.com/?cid=171 or call the box office at 443-840-ARTS (2787).

