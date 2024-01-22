Baltimore's CJ Productions Acquire Rights To Team Starkid's THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS

The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals is a horror/comedy musical is inspired by 1956 horror film Invasion of the Body Snatchers.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

Baltimore-based theatre company CJ PRODUCTIONS has obtained the performance rights to produce Team Starkid's hit 2018 musical THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS. The production (directed by Sammy Jungwirth & produced by Xander Conte) is currently set to open their second season, running the first 2 weekends of November. 

The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals is a horror/comedy musical with music and lyrics by Jeff Blim and a book by Matt and Nick Lang. Loosely inspired by 1956 horror film Invasion of the Body Snatchers, the show follows Paul, an average guy who "doesn't like musicals," as the citizens of his town are gradually overcome by an alien hive mind that makes them sing and dance as if they are in a musical.

StarKid Productions, also known as Team StarKid, is an American theatre company founded in 2009 at the University of Michigan by Darren Chris, Brian Holden, Matt Lang, and Nick Lang. Originally known for the viral success of their first musical, A Very Potter Musical, the troupe primarily produces musical comedies inspired by pop culture, with original scripts, songs, and music. As of 2024, they are one of the internet's most popular theatre companies, with 157k followers on Instagram and 800k on YouTube.



