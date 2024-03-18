Ballet Theatre of Maryland Will Perform SLEEPING BEAUTY Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ballet Theatre of Maryland will present The Sleeping Beauty on April 26 and 27 at Maryland Hall for the Arts. This classic story of good versus evil brings some of ballet’s most well-known scenes and dances together with a vibrant, family-friendly cast of storybook characters. This joyful production will conclude the company’s 2023-2024 season.

Says Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch, “The familiar story of Sleeping Beauty makes it an incredible vehicle for the excellence and precision of classical dance. At every step of the story—whether it’s the Lilac Fairy subverting Carabosse’s wicked curse, Princess Aurora meeting her suitors and pricking her finger on a spindle, or Prince Florimund awakening her with true love’s kiss—audience members will enjoy the grace and majesty of Petipa’s choreography.”

The traditional staging of Sleeping Beauty has an international history. Based on a French fairytale, it was first staged in St. Petersburg in 1890 with the celebrated Tchaikovsky score. Its choreographer, Marius Petipa, brought the refinement of the French style to the grand spectacle of the Russian stage. Since then, it has been performed by ballet companies all over the world.

Ballet Theatre of Maryland’s rendition will honor this tradition and its most iconic moments. In the prologue, this includes the gifts of the fairies at Aurora’s christening. As each fairy bestows the baby princess with a different virtue, they personify their gift in the dance they perform. At Aurora’s 16th birthday, four suitors vie for the princess’s hand in marriage in a pas de cinq (dance for five) known as the Rose Adagio. In the final act of the ballet, fairytale characters such as Puss in Boots and Little Red Riding Hood famously dance as guests at Aurora and Florimund’s wedding.

Enjoy Ballet Theatre of Maryland’s performances of Sleeping Beauty on April 26 at 7:30 and April 27 at 1:00 and 4:30. In-person tickets are on sale now with discounts for seniors, military, students, and children. For virtual audiences, tickets are $33 per household.