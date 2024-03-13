Ballet Theatre of Maryland Reveals 2024-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ballet Theatre of Maryland has announced the repertory for its 46th season at Maryland Hall for the Arts. BTM will open the season with the company premiere of Napoli and the 20th anniversary of Dianna Cuatto’s The Nutcracker. In the new year, BTM will share fresh contemporary and classical works in Momentum followed by Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece Swan Lake.

Says Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch, “Each year, we carefully consider what programming will best serve to uplift and entertain our audience members. We begin this season with the charming love story of Napoli, which is a perfect complement to the tragedy and drama we will end with in Swan Lake. Performing a compelling story is an important part of what we do, and we hope to draw audiences in with another year of storytelling.”

Napoli launches the company’s mainstage season in October. Created by noted Danish choreographer August Bournonville, this Romantic-era work serves as a love letter to the city of Naples. The plucky fisherman Gennaro must seek out his lost love Teresina in The Blue Grotto to help her transform from a naiad back into a human.

In December, audience members join BTM for Annapolis's favorite holiday tradition, The Nutcracker. Whirling snowflakes and scampering mice are the perfect companions to every family's winter festivities. This season, the company celebrates the 20th anniversary of Dianna Cuatto’s production.

BTM swings into the new year with Momentum: A Mixed Bill in February. This sampler of classical and contemporary movement features world-premiering works by members of BTM as well as guest choreographers. Lastly, the season comes to an end with the tragically romantic Swan Lake in April. Last performed by BTM in early 2020, Swan Lake is known for its impressive corps de ballet, its energetic court dances, and the infamous duality of the White and Black Swans.

Tickets for all productions will be available both in-person and streaming. For audience members wishing to see more than one production, becoming a subscriber is the most cost-effective way to support BTM. To learn more, visit balletmaryland.org. BTM cautions that BalletMaryland.org and Eventbrite.com are the only official websites for purchasing tickets. Ballet Theatre of Maryland is not responsible for tickets purchased through unauthorized third parties.



