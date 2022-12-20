Bach In Baltimore To Ring In The New Year With Three Concerts in January & February
The concert on February 5 is one of the highlight concerts of the season, featuring three large-scale symphonic works.
Bach in Baltimore will continue its 35th season with three stirring concerts on January 1, February 5, and February 12 to showcase music from the Baroque and Classical eras and talented artists in the region. The concert on February 5 is one of the highlight concerts of the season, featuring three large-scale symphonic works. The ethereal Fauré Requiem with be paired with two cheerful Haydn Symphonies. The concerts on January 1 and February 12 will welcome our first cohort of "Emerging Artists." All performances begin at 4 p.m., and tickets are available for live and live-streamed performances at bachinbaltimore.org.
On February 5 at Grace United Methodist Church, 5407 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, Bach in Baltimore's Founder and Maestro T. Herbert Dimmock leads the full orchestra of some of the finest early music specialists in our region-many of whom perform with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Vocal soloists include soprano Elissa Edwards, a rising star making waves in the early music scene in Maryland and beyond, and baritone Frederick Redd, an internationally acclaimed singer and actor who has performed at such prominent venues as Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall. The program includes Fauré's Requiem, noteworthy for its serene and peaceful mood. Unlike large-scale requiems by Verdi, Brahms, and others, Fauré's work exudes a gentle stillness and ethereal spirituality. Fauré composed his Requiem following his father's death, and his mother passed away shortly after it premiered, giving the work added poignancy. American 20th Century composer Aaron Copland (also featured in our 22-23 season) said of the piece, "Those aware of musical refinements cannot help but admire the transparent texture, the clarity of thought, the well-shaped proportions. Together they constitute a kind of Fauré magic that is difficult to analyze but lovely to hear." The concert also includes Haydn's Symphony No. 2 in C Major-striking for the quick, dance-like finale that was his first attempt at a symphonic rondo-and Symphony No. 17 in F major, which ends playfully and is sure to bring a smile to your face.
With generous support from the Paul M. Angell Foundation, Bach in Baltimore is thrilled to announce our pilot Emerging Artists Program designed to help recent music graduates establish their professional careers. The program affords each musician multiple performance opportunities throughout Bach in Baltimore's 2022-23 Season. Bach in Baltimore's inaugural class of Emerging Artists includes Erica Marie Ferguson, Tess Ottinger, Amanda Simms, Melissa Wimbish, Tanya Ruth-Langlois, Elizabeth Sarian, Eric F. Carey, Hakeem Henderson, Christopher Longo, Morgan Mastrangelo, Luke Schmidt, and Eliam Ramos. Learn more about our Emerging Artists Program at bachinbaltimore.org/emerging-artists. Two upcoming concerts that feature Bach in Baltimore's "Emerging Artists" are on January 1 at Zion Lutheran Church, 400 E. Lexington Street, Baltimore, and February 12 at St. Joseph Parish, 100 Church Lane, Cockeysville.
Individual adult tickets ($25-$40), Student tickets ($10 with Student ID), children's tickets ($5), and cost-saving Passes-including the Full Season Pass ($299) and Mini Pass ($95)-are now available for purchase at bachinbaltimore.org or by calling 410-941-9262.
