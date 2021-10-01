BLOOD COUNTESS Announced At The Strand Theater!

The Strand Theater Company will return to live in-person programming with the opening production of Season 14, the regional premiere of Blood Countess by Kelleen Conway Blanchard. Directed by the Strand Associate Artistic Director, Erin Riley.

The life of Countess Elizabeth Bathory- the historical noblewoman accused of bathing in young girls' blood so she could live forever young, becomes a supernatural tale both creepy and creepily funny in the hands of the playwright of Kelleen Conway Blanchard. Bathory, the Hungarian Countess fabled to be one of the inspirations behind vampire lore, is rumored to have killed anywhere from 60 to 600 young women, and bathed in their blood to preserve her youth. This fictional account follows the countess from her happy marriage to the fierce warrior Ferenc, to her conviction and death bricked up within the walls of her castle. Along the way it explores her possible motivations for the gory and sadistic murders of which she stands accused. Landing solidly on the dark side of dark comedy, Blood Countess still employs plenty of Kelleen Conway Blanchard's trademark humor and linguistic gymnastics. This historical horror story is filled with dead birds, headless soldiers, eel pies, and pailfuls of blood.

Cast features: Liz Armour, Lance Bankerd, Kathryn Falcone, Amy Heller, Emilie Zelle Holmstock, Scott Sanders, Mallory Shear, and Katharine Vary.

Blood Countess (live) opens on Friday, October 22nd, 2021 and runs through November 7, 2021. Tickets are $20 General Admission, $10 for students, seniors and artists.

All performances take place at 5426 Harford Rd. Baltimore MD 21214. Proof of vaccination and mask wearing is required for attendance.

Visit www.strand-theater.org to purchase tickets.