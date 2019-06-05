Auditions Announced For AMERICAN PSYCHO

The Milburn Stone Theatre, Director and Artistic Director Andrew John Mitchell, Choreographer Tommy Fisher-Klein, Music Director Charlie Hannagan and Stage Manager Matthew Lucatamo seek a diverse ensemble of performers for the area premiere of American Psycho, The Musical. Roles are open to all genders, races, and ethnic diversities. Those auditioning are asked to prepare 2 contrasting songs in the style of the show but not from the show

Audition dates for American Psycho, The Musical are Monday, July 8th and Tuesday, July 9th. Sign-ups will begin at 6:30pm and auditions will begin at 7pm. Callbacks will be on Thursday, July 11that 8pm.

Video auditions will be accepted for this production if submitted by July 8th, 2019 by 11pm, please submit videos and information to amitchell@cecil.edu.

American Psycho, The Musical runs October 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20. Rehearsals will begin in mid to late July and will be determined back on production staff and cast availability. Please bring all known conflicts to the auditions, no conflicts will be accepted for tech week (Sunday, October 6th- Thursday, October 11th.) Please note that this is a non-union/non-paid production.

AMERICAN PSYCHO, THE MUSICAL CASTING BREAKDOWN:

PATRICK BATEMAN(M) Seeking a performer between the ages of 23-35 to play 26; the narrator; extremely attractive; physically in excellent shape; has obsessive compulsive disorder; immaculate, well-groomed, always has the best clothes, the best furniture, the best of everything; Ivy League sense of entitlement stemming from a wealthy upbringing; has an aura of self-importance, but actually he disgusts himself; capable of sadistic humor; strong mover; strong pop/rock voice;

JEAN(F) seeking a performer between the ages of 18-35 to play 20s; Patrick's secretary; in love with him; compared to everyone else, she's the most switched on and normal; the only person who truly understands Patrick; strong mover; strong pop/rock voice; principal.

Paul Owen(M) Seeking a performer between the ages of 18-35 to play 20s; immaculate; classy; Patrick's colleague and a threat to him; handling the most important account at Pierce & Pierce, which Patrick is extremely jealous about; can never remember who Patrick is; he calls him Marcus, which enrages Patrick; Ivy League sense of entitlement stemming from a wealthy upbringing; strong mover; strong pop/rock voice; principal.

MRS. BATEMAN/SVETLANA/MRS. WOLFE(F) seeking a performer between the ages of 40-55+ to play Svetlana, Mrs. Bateman, Patrick's wealthy mother; and Mrs. Wolfe, a real estate agent; strong mover; strong pop/rock voice; principal.

EVELYN WILLIAMS(F) Seeking a performer between the ages of 18-35 to play 20s; Patrick's trophy girlfriend; self-obsessed like all the others; never listens to anyone, especially Patrick; loves the idea of marriage; highly materialistic; Ivy League sense of entitlement stemming from a wealthy upbringing; strong mover; strong pop/rock voice; principal.

VANDEN(F) Seeking a performer between the ages of 18-35 to play 20s; a club kid who sings at Tunnel. strong dancer; strong pop/rock voice; principal.

DAVID VAN PATTEN(M) Seeking a performer between the ages of 18-35 to play 20s; Patrick's co-worker; part of the foursome of friends; self-obsessed; chauvinistic; obsessed with women; Ivy League sense of entitlement stemming from a wealthy upbringing; strong mover; strong pop/rock voice; principal.

LUIS CARRUTHERS(M) Seeking a performer between the ages of 18-35 to play 20s; not as well-dressed as the others; Patrick's co-worker; dating Courtney but secretly in love with Patrick; Ivy League sense of entitlement stemming from a wealthy upbringing; strong mover; strong pop/rock voice; principal.

VICTORIA(F) Seeking a performer between the ages of 18-35 to play 20s; to play Victoria, Patrick's neighbor from his building with an Ivy League sense of entitlement stemming from a wealthy upbringing; and a bartender, attractive with a great physique; strong dancer; strong pop/rock voice; principal.

SEAN(M) Seeking a performer between the ages of 18-35 to play 20s; Patrick's younger brother; a writer; just out of college; Patrick thinks he's a pain; strong mover; strong pop/rock voice; principal.

CHRISTINE(F) Seeking a performer between the ages of 18-35 to play 20s; prostitute; a little trashy; has a threesome with Patrick and Sabrina, who in turn performs extremely violent acts on her and eventually kills her; sexy; good physique; strong dancer; strong pop/rock voice; principal.

VIDEO STORE CLERK/SABRINA(F) Seeking a performer between the ages of 18-35 to play 20s; prostitute/escort; has a threesome with Patrick and Christine, who in turn performs extremely violent acts on her and eventually kills her; good physique; strong dancer; strong pop/rock voice; principal.

Craig McDermott/Tom Cruise/ATM(M) Seeking a performer between the ages of 18-35 to play 20s; Patrick's co-worker; part of the foursome of friends; self-obsessed; chauvinistic; obsessed with material things; Ivy League sense of entitlement stemming from a wealthy upbringing; strong mover; strong pop/rock voice; principal.

TIMOTHY PRICE(M) Seeking a performer between the ages of 18-35 to play 20s; Patrick's best friend; part of the foursome of friends; has huge anger issues; highly negative; Ivy League sense of entitlement stemming from a wealthy upbringing; strong mover; strong pop/rock voice; principal.

COURTNEY LAWRENCE(F) Seeking a performer between the ages of 18-35 to play 20s; dating Luis but secretly having an affair with Patrick; loves compliments and the expensive things in life; materialistic; Ivy League sense of entitlement stemming from a wealthy upbringing; strong mover; strong pop/rock voice; principal.

DETECTIVE DONALD KIMBALL/LLOYD/HOMELESS MAN(M) Seeking a performer between the ages of 40-55+ private detective investigating Paul Owen's disappearance; has a strangeness; singing a plus but not necessary for this role; principal.

Please note: This production features drug use, adult themes, sexual content, strong Language and implied nudity. No one under the age of eighteen will be cast in this production unless they come with a signed waiver from a parent/legal guardian

ABOUTAMERICAN PSYCHO, THE MUSICAL:

October 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20

Book by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Music and Lyrics by Duncan Sheik, Based on the novel by Bret Easton Ellis

Based on the electrifying novel by Bret Easton Ellis which inspired the immensely popular cult horror classic, American Psycho tells the story of Patrick Bateman, a young and handsome Wall Street banker with impeccable taste and unquenchable desires. Patrick and his elite group of friends spend their days in chic restaurants, exclusive clubs, and designer labels. But at night, Patrick takes part in a darker indulgence, and his mask of sanity is starting to slip... With a brilliant synth-pop score written by Tony Award Winner, Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening) this new musical features memorable songs from Phil Collins, Tears for Fears, New Order, Huey Lewis and the News and a twisted and hilarious book by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark). American Psycho is destined to be your next musical theatre obsession.

For additional information about auditions and information about the Milburn Stone Theatre, please visit milburnstone.org

AUDITIONS FOR AMERICAN PSYCHO THE MUSICAL, QUICK HITS:

WHAT: AMERICAN PSYCHO, THE MUSICAL

WHERE: THE Milburn Stone THEATRE AT CECIL COLLEGE, ONE SEAHAWK DRIVE, NORTH EAST, MD 21901

WHEN: JULY 8TH& 9TH, 2019 - SIGN-UPS BEGIN AT 6:30PM, AUDITIONS BEGIN AT 7PM

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ROLES NON-UNION/NON-PAID





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You