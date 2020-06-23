Artists Announced for Adventure's Q-Fest 2, a Playwrighting Festival for People of Color

Adventure Theatre MTC, Convergence Theatre, and 4615 Theatre Company have announced the artists and behind-the-scenes crew participating in Q-Fest 2.0 on July 28, 2020. For this edition of DMV QFEST, the organizations are committed to defining this space for playwrights of color from the DMV, who have worked in the DMV, or feel connected to the DMV.

Q-Fest Artists include:



Angeleaza Anderson

Ryan Anthony

Dylan Arredondo

Jordan Friend

Danielle Hutchinson

Namdar Kashanian

Stan Kang

Chil Kong

Camilo Linares

Paola Vanessa Losada

Shayla Lowe

Nicole Maneffa

Lorenzo Miguel

Khoa Nguyen

Tracy Okubo

Kirsten Parker

Janani Ramachandran

Shaquille Stewart

Elena Velasco

Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You