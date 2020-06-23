Artists Announced for Adventure's Q-Fest 2, a Playwrighting Festival for People of Color
Adventure Theatre MTC, Convergence Theatre, and 4615 Theatre Company have announced the artists and behind-the-scenes crew participating in Q-Fest 2.0 on July 28, 2020. For this edition of DMV QFEST, the organizations are committed to defining this space for playwrights of color from the DMV, who have worked in the DMV, or feel connected to the DMV.
Q-Fest Artists include:
Angeleaza Anderson
Ryan Anthony
Dylan Arredondo
Jordan Friend
Danielle Hutchinson
Namdar Kashanian
Stan Kang
Chil Kong
Camilo Linares
Paola Vanessa Losada
Shayla Lowe
Nicole Maneffa
Lorenzo Miguel
Khoa Nguyen
Tracy Okubo
Kirsten Parker
Janani Ramachandran
Shaquille Stewart
Elena Velasco