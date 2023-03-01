Apply Now for Howard County Arts Council's Paint It! Ellicott City 2023 Juried Plein Air Paint-Out and Exhibition

The Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) is seeking artists to take part in Paint It! Ellicott City 2023, its annual, juried plein air paint-out in Ellicott City, Maryland.

From June 8-11, juried artists will set up their easels throughout Ellicott City's historic district to capture the town's unique charms as they vie for a minimum of $10,000 in total awards. Community artists are invited to join the fun as part of the Open Paint-Out, which takes place concurrently.

On June 12, HCAC will host a free public reception from 6-8pm to celebrate the opening of an exhibit of the juried artists' work at the Howard County Center for the Arts. A highlight of the reception will be the presentation of juror awards. Paint It! Ellicott City 2023 will be on display from June 12 through August 5.

The deadline for entries for the juried portion of Paint It! Ellicott City 2023 is April 12. Entry information is available online at hocoarts.org/paint-it. Registration for the Open Paint-Out will be available in May. For more information on this and other Arts Council programs, email info@hocoarts.org, or call 410-313-2787.