Andrea McCardle and Donna McKechnie Come to Baltimore and Celebrate Sondheim & Hamlisch

Andrea McArdle and Donna McKechnie, two of Broadway's most endearing leading ladies, who starred in two of Broadway's most iconic shows (ANNIE and A CHORUS LINE) bring their vibrant talent and personal connection to this celebration of two of Americas most beloved Musical Theatre composers: Stephen Sondheim and Marvin Hamlisch.

Opening with Sondheim's "Another Hundred People" from COMPANY (soon coming back to Broadway), Andrea and Dona take the audience on a musical journey as they share personal stories and this collection of wonderful songs, finally looking back on the life they have chosen with Hamlisch's "What I Did for Love" from A CHORUS LINE.

Other shows represented in this evening include A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM, FOLLIES, A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, and THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG.

Also expect songs from films including THE WAY WE WERE, ICE CASTLES, and THE ENTERTAINER. It will be a night of legendary songs performed by these favorite Broadway leading ladies who were there!

Tickets range from $35 in advance, $45 to $55 in advance, $65 at the door.

JCC members and seniors get 10% discounts.

For more information, contact the Gordon Center at info@gordoncenter.com or call 410-356-SHOW.

The Gordon Center is located at 3506 Gwynnbrook Avenue, Owings Mills, MD 21117 and has plenty of free parking.

cgshubow@broadwayworld.com





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories