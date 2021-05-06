Adventure Theatre Will Celebrate Mother's Day With Readings of Plays Written and Directed By Mothers

This week, Adventure Theatre MTC's Sunday free digital production will celebrate Mother's Day with a digital reading of two plays written and directed by mothers. Local actor and recent Theater Washington Helen Hayes Award winner Regina Aquino joins writer/director/creator Ayesis Clay as they share their unique stories celebrating motherhood, directed by Ali Oliver-Krueger. Adventure Theatre MTC's digital readings are Sundays at 2PM ET free on Facebook-live.

This digital reading will featured A Million Tiny Ways by Ayesis Clay; and There But For The Grace Of God Go I by Regina Aquino. In A Million Tiny Ways, Mommy, Ma, and Mom are all at different phases of motherhood, and with it carry wisdom, optimism, and patience at varied levels between them. Using the rhythm of lullabies and heartbeats, each mother carries us through triumphs, missteps, and the reality of love that must let go.

In There But For The Grace of God Go I, in the midst of virtual learning and navigating a pandemic, Gloria questions how to be the rock of stability to her mixed-race daughters Grace and Gabby, while balancing her own struggle in the rise of hate crimes against Asians. Wrapped in the love of mothers and daughters, Gloria and Grace intertwine warmth and resilience to find their way to supporting each other.

Executive Team, Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong are delighted to be celebrating Mother's Day. Says Kong, "Mother's Day means something different to each of us and is celebrated in myriad ways across cultures. We're excited to present two new stories about motherhood and share a fresh, contemporary glimpse into these beloved relationships."

Adventure Theatre's Mother's Day digital reading will premiere free on Facebook-live on May 9, 2021, at 2PM ET. For more information, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.