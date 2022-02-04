Adventure Theatre Stages the World Premiere Of New Musical MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS

Adventure Theatre continues its 70th anniversary season with the world premiere musical "Make Way for Ducklings," running from February 18 to March 27, based on the beloved children's book.

This show follows Mr. and Mrs. Mallard, who are on the journey to find a new home in Boston before their ducklings are born. Join us to see "Make Way for Ducklings," which centers around family, the challenges of parenthood, and the eyes of the world through ducklings.

For the first time, the story is told through catchy musical numbers, beautiful projections that transport audiences to various places in Boston, and props/puppets that bring the story from the page to the stage.

Learn more here https://adventuretheatre-mtc.org/in-person-productions-2021-2022-season-make-way-for-ducklings/.