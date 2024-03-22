Adventure Theatre MTC To Present SING DOWN THE MOON: Appalachian Wonder Tales

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Adventure Theatre MTC (ATMTC), inspiring new generations with exceptional theatrical productions, presents the play Sing Down The Moon: Appalachian Wonder Tales, written and directed by MaryHall Surface, with music by David Maddox. This magical folklore-based play with a Smoky Mountain air that brings to life familiar fairy tales is recommended for all ages and opens April 26, 2024.

Journey into the Appalachian Mountains in this award-winning musical that deftly weaves four traditional tales and original music into a keepsake quilt of mountain lore and wisdom for the whole family. Meet Catskins, is a spunky Appalachian Cinderella and Jack who lands himself a job despite his foibles (or silliness.). In a zany, sung-through “Sow and Her Three Pigs” plucky Nancy the pig outsmarts the hungry fox. In “The Enchanted Tree,” a beauty-and-the-beast love story between a lost girl and a frightening crow. This award-winning play with music incorporates singing, mountain dances, and puppets to create a highly theatrical storytelling style. The score, which interweaves music throughout the tales, is inspired by “Old Time” Appalachian music featuring fiddle and banjo that drives the play's action and makes music itself a character in the play.

This production's ensemble cast features Brigid Wallace Harper as Catskins and the Singer; Jeremy Crawford as the Balladeer & Jack; Chelsea Majors as the Daughter & Girl; 2024 Helen Hayes Award Nominee Irene Hamilton as Mother & the Old Woman: Jordan Essex as the Storyteller and Crow; Julia Link as Nancy & the Lady; 2024 Helen Hayes Nominee Ben Ribler as the Farmer & Fox; and Stephen Russell Murray as the Farmer & Pa. The entire production will be directed by the playwright, Helen Hayes Award Recipient and thirteen-time nominee, MaryHall Surface who previously directed Ella Enchanted in 2017 and Goodnight Moon in 2009, Music Directed by 2024 Helen Hayes Nominee Nathan Beary Blustein, and Choreographed by 2024 Helen Hayes Nominee Kurt Boehm.

MaryHall Surface, says of the production, “Wonder tales invite audiences of every age to journey with characters as they discover who they are and who they might become. These stories have been told in different versions all over the world because they capture a universal experience -- the process of growing up. This production spins these tales from the rich fabric of Appalachian-mountain lore and life -- its beauty, harshness, and humor. Composer David Maddox and I have our roots in this region and delight in bringing its stories and music to all. Adults and children alike will find wisdom, joy and wonder in our moon-lit magical world.”

Sing Down the Moon: Appalachian Wonder Tales is recommended for all ages. Tickets are $25 each with group, birthday, and field trip rates available. Children under the age of 1 are free. The press performance will be Friday, April 26, 2024 at 7pm. All performances will take place at Adventure Theatre MTC, 7300 MacArthur Blvd, Glen Echo, MD, 20812 in the historic Glen Echo Park.

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased online at www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or by calling 301.634.2270.

ABOUT ADVENTURE THEATRE MTC

ATMTC cultivates new generations of artists and audiences by creating memorable theatrical productions and by providing young people the highest quality musical theater training. ATMTC serves students at all skill levels and families from diverse communities, approximately 75,000 people annually.