Adventure Theatre MTC Reveals New Managing Director

Adventure Theatre MTC has announced a leadership transition. Melynda Burdette Wintrol, Executive Director, has accepted an invitation from Adventure Theatre MTC’s Board of Directors to be a member of their Executive Committee. ATMTC will return to a dual-leadership structure, now led by Kurt Boehm, Artistic Director, and Sarah Chapin, new Managing Director, formerly of Signature Theatre.

Says Melynda Burdette Wintrol, Board Member, “It has been my absolute pleasure to lead this organization through recovery and reinvigoration. My greatest legacy is assembling this amazing team and Sarah is the icing on the cake! The skill, energy, and passion she brings to the role of Managing Director are palpable. I am eager to work alongside her and Kurt in my new role on the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors.”

“We are passing the baton to an incredibly innovative, talented, and forward-thinking artist & business partner, Sarah Chapin,” says Kurt Boehm, Artistic Director. “Having worked with Sarah in multiple capacities over the years, I am thrilled with Sarah's appointment as our new Managing Director. The future remains in steady & capable hands.”

Mitchell Herman, Chairman of the Board of Directors agrees. "I am delighted and proud with the transition involving Sarah and Melynda. The new leadership will ensure both continuity and strength for our thriving future."

Adventure has reestablished workplace practices that deeply align with our mission, vision, and core values of Equity, Engagement, Innovation, Growth, and Wonder. We recognize that educating and inspiring future generations begins with our internal practices and furthering our own education and growth with a focus on our most valuable resources, our people.

Says new Managing Director, Sarah Chapin, “I could not be more excited to collaborate with the fantastic artists and administrators at Adventure Theatre MTC. With the support of Kurt, Melynda, and the Board, I am eager to continue to build upon the incredible momentum they have generated this season, and to further engage the community in support of our mission.”

Maggie Boland, Managing Director of Signature Theatre, extends her well wishes to the future leadership. “We are so pleased that Adventure Theatre MTC will benefit from Sarah’s enthusiasm for theatre-making and her commitment to providing the benefits of the performing arts to our community, as we did during her tenure at Signature. We wish Sarah and her colleagues at Adventure nothing but success.”

This new and existing leadership team continues to work on restoring Adventure’s reputation as a popular destination for DC area families with shows based on literary works as a premiere training destination for musical theatre students and future professionals.

To learn more, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org. All performances will take place at Adventure Theatre MTC, 7300 MacArthur Blvd, Glen Echo, MD, 20812 in the historic Glen Echo Park.