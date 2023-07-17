Adventure Theatre MTC Reveals 72nd Season: The Best Of Theatre For Young Audiences

Click Here celebrates the best of Theatre for Young Audiences with its 2023-2024 season. The 72nd season will mark the first season by recently appointed Melynda Burdette Wintrol, Executive Director, and Kurt Boehm, Artistic Director, and will be one of incredible artistry, literature, nostalgia, and audience favorites beginning with two past adventures, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown (September 22 – October 29, 2023) and the magical two-actor version of The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe (November 17, 2023 – January 7, 2024). The season will also feature two new shows to Adventure Theatre MTC, Junie B. Jones, The Musical (February 2 – March 30, 2024) and Sing Down the Moon: Appalachian Wonder Tales (April 26 – May 26, 2024). The season will conclude with fan-favorite, Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical (June 21 – August 19, 2024), based on the beloved book by Mo Willems.

Says Kurt Boehm, newly appointed Adventure Theatre MTC Artistic Director, “This season we are bringing back some old favorites that have previously been produced at ATMTC. Additionally, we will be exploring the 'Best of Theatre for Young Audiences' featuring artists that live and work in the DMV area. We are thrilled to re-establish our long-standing relationships with MaryHall Surface, Ashleigh King, Tom Story, Angelisa Gillyard and more. Our season is filled with Adventure for all ages, and we cannot wait to see you back in our Glen Echo space!”

To kick off the season, Kurt Boehm will direct the revised version of YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN, based on The Comic Strip Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz. This award-winning musical has delighted audiences of all ages with its charm, wit, and heart; inspiring several national tours, television productions, and a Broadway revival.

Tom Story, multi-Helen Hayes award recipient and director of the popular two-actor 2016 version of THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE, returns to direct the 2023 remount, highlighting the fantasy, play, and transformation that are central to this classic story.

In 2024, Ashleigh King will examine the trials and tribulations of first grade with JUNIE B. JONES, THE MUSICAL, a delightful adaptation of four of Barbara Park's best-selling books, brought to life in a genuinely comical (and not strictly-for-kids) musical.

Adventure brings a Springtime full of Appalachian fairy tales to life with 8-time Helen Hayes Award nominee and 1-time recipient director MaryHall Surface (2008 Goodnight Moon, Ella Enchanted) in 2024's SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES. Nominated for five Helen Hayes Awards, it was commissioned and originally produced by Theater of the First Amendment, George Mason University's professional theatre in Fairfax, Virginia.

The season concludes with KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL, based on Mo Willems' Caldecott Honor-winning children's book. Angelisa Gillyard will lead the heartwarming story of a girl, her father, and her beloved stuffed animal. Six-time Emmy Award winner, Mo Willems and Grammy Award-winning composer, Michael Silversher, teamed up to create this heart-warming and hilarious show that will now be brought to life for DC area families!

“I am thrilled to unveil our highly anticipated season, which promises to be a celebration of artistic excellence, creativity, and the power of live theatrical performance”, says Executive Director Melynda Burdette Wintrol. “Kurt has knocked it out of the park, curating a diverse and captivating lineup that will touch your heart, bring you joy, and transport you to extraordinary worlds. Whether you are a long-time Adventure Theatre supporter or a first-time visitor, we extend our warmest welcome and invite you to be a part of our vibrant community. Our theatre is more than a venue; it is a space for collective imagination, empathy, and growth for patrons of all ages. Together, let us embark on a journey of discovery, where we can revel in the magic of live performance and be forever inspired.”

Tickets are $25 each with group and field trip rates available. Flexpasses, a book of 10 tickets, applicable to any show in the 2023-2024 season, are currently on sale for $175. All performances will take place at Adventure Theatre MTC, 7300 MacArthur Blvd, Glen Echo, MD, 20812 in the historic Glen Echo Park. For more information about Adventure Theatre MTC, call 301-634-2270 or visit Click Here.