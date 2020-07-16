Adventure Theatre MTC Continues Sunday Story Time With Mother/Daughter Author Team of ADVENTURES IN KINDNESS

Adventure Theatre MTC continues its Sunday Story Time interviews with local mother and daughter author team, Sophia and Carrie Fox, authors of the book, "Adventures in Kindness," which just debuted in May. Based on the idea that Sophia wanted to help kids learn to be kind, she and her mother created a book of 52 activities that kids and families can do to insert more kindness in their community. Adventure Theatre's audiences can expect to participate in a few activities to increase kindness in addition to an interview with Artistic Director, Chil Kong. Adventure Theatre MTC's Sunday Storytime, July 19, 2020 at 2pm.

If you know a curious kid with a desire to do good in the world, then this is just the book for them. Written by a kid and her mom, for kids and their families, Adventures in Kindness is filled with 50+ ideas for improving the world around you. With big ideas, little ideas, and everything-in-between ideas, this 170-page, full color action/adventure book has lots of ways to keep you kind and busy. The book is ideal for kids between the ages of 7 and 12, but the content of the book is applicable to kids (and adults) of all ages.

Executive Director Leon Seemann, Education Director Margo Brenner Collins, and Artistic Director Chil Kong are excited about this book not only because of its focus on changing children's world but because it encourages education and understanding of other cultures.

Says Artistic Director, Chil Kong, of this weekend's presentations, "Not only did Sophia want to look inside and increase her own kindness and understanding, she wanted to encourage it in others. That's the real definition of a hero to me. We are so excited to be able to welcome Sophia and her mother on our Sunday Storytimes to talk about their book that was just published in May of 2020."

To tune in July 19th at 2pm or to follow Adventure's digital content online, visit our Facebook Page. For additional information about Adventure Theatre MTC, our digital content, or our digital camps, please e-mail info@adventuretheatre-mtc.org.

