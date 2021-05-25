Adventure Theatre Closes API Heritage Month With Digital Reading

This week, Adventure Theatre MTC closes out API heritage month with a digital presentation of Patrick Lord's The Girl with the Lantern Heart, a digital mix of live action and animation, co-directed by Stan Kang and Patrick Lord. Adventure Theatre MTC's digital productions are Sundays at 2PM ET free on Facebook-live.

In The Girl with the Lantern Heart, gathered around a campfire with familiar friends, Girl listens to the story of the brave and bold Girl with the Lantern Heart. Girl with the Lantern Heart enters dark forests, crosses rivers, and battles monsters in her search to rid her world of Darkness that's overtaken them. With great courage and the wisdom of her friends, Girl discovers of how we each carry light that can banish even the deepest darkness.

Executive Team, Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong are honored to have such distinguished team leading this new production, bringing together Patrick's writing and digital storytelling skills. Says Kong, "This story of courage and bravery is so important now more than ever, and it's a first-hand example of the importance of diverse stories told by authentic voices. Partnering Patrick's style with Stan's experience and our talented API actors is the perfect culmination of our celebration of Asian Pacific Islander Heritage month."

Digital reading of The Girl with the Lantern Heart will premiere free on Facebook on May 30, 2021, at 2PM ET. For more information, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.