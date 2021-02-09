Adventure Presents Valentine's Day Special THE HEARTBREAKER BALLET

This Sunday, February 14 at 2PM ET, Adventure Theatre MTC's Sunday digital productions will celebrate Valentine's Day with a reading of the new play The Heartcracker Ballet by Margaret Gorman. In this new work, middle-schoolers Zelda and Therese are dear friends who have been dancing around one question for some time now: how do you admit to your friend that you want to go out with them? Adventure Theatre MTC's digital productions are Sundays at 2PM ET free on Facebook-live.

In The Heartcracker Ballet, Zelda is a lovable 13-year-old dork, wishing she knew how to be honest about her feelings. Therese is a ballet prodigy, wishing she could be brave in her choices. When Zelda receives Therese, ballet dancer extraordinaire, for Secret Santa, her handmade Nutcracker quickly becomes a love letter for her feelings. But when the time comes to exchange presents-and feelings-a mistake puts her Nutcracker at risk. Therese and Zelda, with the help of their friends, must find a way to save him and give the two a shot at a true Christmas miracle: admitting their feelings. Dancing together on the edge of the truth, Zelda and Therese discover how to be true to themselves, and each other.

Executive Team, Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong are happy to take this day to celebrate love and the LGBTQ community. Says Kong, "You don't see a lot of stories like this especially for young people. That makes what's happening here most essential to our work of inclusion. We're very excited to have Margaret come and bring a voice and light to our community. Our hope is that her story encourages all to live their truth without fear or shame."

Digital presentation of The Heartcracker Ballet will premiere free on Facebook on February 14, 2021, at 2PM ET. For more information, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.