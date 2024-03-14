ALIGHT, SWEET HEARTED Opens at the Strand Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Strand Theater Company will continue its 16th consecutive Season, titled Resilience, with an immersive theatre production of, alight, sweet hearted created by a Baltimore artists, Karen Li.

About the show:

alight, sweet hearted is an immersive performance interweaving food, lyrical prose, and gestural dance. It retells the story of Hansel and Gretel from the perspective of how the characters mistreat each other through food, and aims to draw parallels between the famine of the original fairytale and the realities of our modern day food deserts. It engages all five senses by creating a tactile environment for the audience to walk through, where they taste the food from the world of the story and encounter characters who are represented through sound, scent, and light.

Cast features: Dominique Solomon as Gretel, and Kay Black as Hansel

All performances take place at 5426 Harford Rd. Baltimore MD 21214.

Mask wearing is recommended for the patrons, while in our space.

Performance Dates/Times:

Friday, April 5, 8pm – Opening Night

Saturday, April 6, 8pm

Sunday, April 7, 2pm

Friday, April 12, 8pm

Saturday, April 13, 2pm

Saturday, April 13, 8pm

Sunday, April 14, 2pm

Thursday, April 18, 8pm

Friday, April 19, 8pm

Saturday, April 20, 2pm

Saturday, April 20, 8pm

Sunday, April 21, 2pm