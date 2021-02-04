ADVENTURE'S MIXING IT UP Crosses The Pond With Mother-Daughter Team Lucy and Sophie Sheen

Adventure Theatre MTC continues its Sunday digital presentation "Mixing It Up with Erin Quill" bringing new light to biracial and multi-racial stories. This week, Erin goes international with a conversation with British stars of screen and stage Lucy Sheen and her daughter and fellow actress Sophie Miller-Sheen. Adventure's Mixing It Up premieres Sunday, February 7, at 3:30 PM ET free on Facebook Live.

Lucy is a transracial adoptee of East Asian heritage. An actor of 40 years' experience, she is also a published playwright and poet. Her film credits include Ping Pong, Secrets & Lies, The Mercury Incident; her theatre credits include The Manchester Royal Exchange, The Bristol Old Vic and The Royal Shakespeare Company. She has also appeared on TV's Lovejoy, Prime Suspect 2, Call The Midwife, Shadow & Bone.

Sophie trained at City & Islington College, London. After graduating, she landed her first lead stage role in the show Ages, a mammoth community project run by the renowned London theatre, The Old Vic. Sophie has appeared in a variety of well-known TV shows including Misfits and Dr. Who. Sophie is also one of the principal characters in Rizen II: The Possession now currently playing on Sky and Amazon. She is now in the very early stages of her very first project, Final Year, as the writer/director and will also be appearing in it.

Executive Team, Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong believe telling these stories of people of mixed race and mixed experience in the arts will help the next generation of actors and artists continue to transform their world.

Says Kong, "From Dr. Who to Amazon, from transracial adoption to a British multi-racial family, Lucy and Sophie span the globe and cultures. Their shared experiences and individual stories-and their success in so many professional roles--will bring insights that inspire and make our world a better place, especially for our youngest artists."

Mixing It Up with Erin Quill will premiere free on Facebook on February 7, 2021, at 3:30 pm ET. For more information, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.