A Night Of Laughter And Love ONE DAME FUNNY VALENTINE At Milburn Stone Theatre

Scott F. Mason was honored as Dame Edna's "Honorary Understudy" by the late Barry Humphries.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

Get ready to laugh, love, and celebrate Valentine's Day like never before with "One Dame Funny Valentine" at Milburn Stone Theatre on Friday, February 16th, 2024. Doors open at 7:30pm, and the show kicks off at 8pm.

Starring "Dame Edna's Honorary Understudy," the incomparable Scott F. Mason, this night promises a hilarious blend of over-the-top comedy, unique humor, and witty banter that will leave you in stitches. Due to adult content and innuendo, this event is recommended for ages 16 and above.

"One Dame Funny Valentine" not only features the humor of "The Honorary Dame" but also brings an exciting twist with a fun take on "The Newlywed Game." Couples in the audience can compete to test how well they know each other, with the chance to win fabulous prizes, including free tickets to future Milburn Stone Theatre productions.

Scott F. Mason, honored as Dame Edna's "Honorary Understudy" by the late Barry Humphries himself, is no stranger to accolades. Having won awards nationwide, including "Best Comedian" at the Las Vegas Reel Awards and a NYC Bistro Award for

"Comedic Characterization," Mr. Mason's comedic prowess has also earned him a well deserved spot in the Sunburst Professional Impersonators Hall of Fame as "Funniest Male."

"Every show with the Dame is a new night of comedy!" says Mr. Mason, promising a unique and unforgettable experience each time. Whether you're coupled up or flying solo, "One Dame Funny Valentine" is the perfect way to celebrate Valentine's Day in style. Don't miss this one-of-a-kind comedic extravaganza that will have you laughing out loud and leaving with your heart full.

For ticket information and to secure your seats, visit Click Here.

Join us for a night of laughter, love, and a Dame-ed good time!

with Dame Edna tribute artist Scott F. Mason

Friday, February 16th, 2024

Doors open at 7:30pm | Showtime starts at 8pm

$22 for Adults, $20 for Seniors/Military, $18 for Students, $16 for Cecil College

Students & Staff

Due to language and innuendo this event is recommended for ages 16+




