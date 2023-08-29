A FEW GOOD MEN to Open at Cumberland Theatre in September

The Cumberland Theatre will continue their 35th Main Stage Season with the courtroom drama A Few Good Men based on the film of the same name. The show will run September 7th - 17th for a limited run of eight performances.

A Broadway hit - playwright Aaron Sorkin's groundbreaking debut - A Few Good Men tells the story of a group of military lawyers assigned to defend two Marines in Guantanamo Bay. During the course of the trial, they uncover a high-level conspiracy designed to eliminate weaker soldiers in the name of patriotism. The play was made into an award-winning film in 1991 starring Tom Cruise, Demi Moore and Jack Nicholson.

The Navy lawyer, Daniel Kaffee, a man more interested in softball games than the case, expects a plea bargain and a cover-up of what really happened. Prodded by a female member of his defense team, the Kaffee eventually makes a valiant effort to defend his clients and, in so doing, puts the military mentality and the Marine code of honor on trial.

Heading the cast as Kafee will be actor Seth Thompson who most recently appeared with CT as Petruchio in Taming of the Shrew and Clem in The Wisdom of Eve, which he also directed. Also playing lead roles will be Kimberli Rowley as Commander Joanne Galloway and Bill Dennison as Sam Weinberg. Rowley serves at the Artistic Director of the theatre and was last seen as Katherina in Taming of the Shrew. Dennison recently directed Escape to Margaritaville and was last seen on stage in The Wisdom of Eve.

Returning to CT in the role of Colonel Nathan Jessup will be Ken Griggs. Griggs was last seen as Herbie in Gypsy and Sam in Mamma Mia. Also returning the CT stage will be Jim Wicker (last seen in August: Osage County) as Markinson, Brian Records (recently seen in Taming of the Shrew and Margaritaville) as Kendrick, and Jace Courrier (last seen in The Prom) as Downey.

Debuting on the local stage are visiting actors Johnny Anthony as Dawson, Cameron McBride as Captain Ross and Josh Rosenzweig as Santiago. Anthony is a New York based actor who has appeared at DC's Arena Theatre as well as several films. McBride is a resident of Alexandria, VA and Rosenzweig hails from New Jersey and is a graduate of Rutgers University.

Rounding out the cast are Erik Alexis, Andy Duncan, Sawyer Jenkins Connor McCabe, Brendon McCabe and Tom Peterson.

The show's creative team includes Nicole Mattis (director), Rhett Wolford (scenic designer), Reed Simiele (lighting designer), Sarah Constable (costume designer), Darrell Rushton (fight director) and Trevor McCabe (props designer). The run crew is comprised of Trevor McCabe (stage manager), Lexus Middleton (assistant stage manager), Kyle Wolford (board operator) and Brian Records (fight captain).

The show will be performed at 8:00 pm on September 7th, 9th, 14th, 15th and 16th and at 2:00 pm on September 10th, 16th and 17th. Please note there will be no performance on Friday, September 8th in the support of the Whiskey Rebellion and Allegany County Museum.

There will be complimentary opening night party following the performance on Saturday, September 9th. A Hudson Whiskey tasting will be held on Saturday, September 16th in the lobby prior to the show and during intermission for a nominal fee. All proceeds benefit the theatre. The theatre will also be a stop on the 1st Annual Cumberland Whiskey Walk.