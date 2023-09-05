50 SHADES OF GAY Comes to Le Mondo This Month

After selling out venues around the U.S., Award Winning Comedian Ike Avelli brings his hit show, 50 Shades of Gay: 8th Anniversary to the 2023 Charm City Fringe Festival on Friday, September 29th @ 7:30 p.m., Saturday, September 30th @ 9:00pm and Sunday, October 1st @ 2:00pm. The event will take place at Le Mondo, 406 N Howard St, Baltimore MD 21201.

Back in 2015, Ike Avelli decided to create an Adult Variety Show for Gay Pride in NYC, and “50 Shades of Gay” was born. The day before the show, Friday, June 26th, the Supreme Court Ruled; Same Sex Marriage A Right Nationwide! On the night of the show, Saturday June 27th, the theater in NYC was SOLD OUT and everyone was ready to celebrate. Since its debut, Ike has been selling out venues all over the U.S. and continues to do so three years later. Critics and audience members alike have been raving and Avelli continues to provide the best in Comedy, Music, Drag, and most importantly, audience participation with lots of giveaways!

Along with Star Ike Avelli, the cast for the 2023 Charm City Fringe will include recording artist Tym Moss and Drag Superstar Stormi Skye. Since 2013, Ike Avelli has written, produced and starred in 13 shows! Some of his cast members of past productions have included stars from Rupaul’s Drag Race (Monet Xchange, Miz Cracker) and Recording Artist (Aaron Paul).

More about Fringe: Charm City Fringe, Inc. is a nonprofit that develops, showcases, and celebrates new and innovative theatre and performing arts in Baltimore. We aim to connect and elevate the theater community, engage existing audiences, attract non-traditional theatergoers, and reach out to communities not commonly represented. The Charm City Fringe Festival, founded in 2012 in Baltimore, Maryland, provides a platform for artists to elevate their work and reach new audiences, while eliminating obstacles and allowing audiences to discover and explore new artists and works. The Festival is run by a dedicated cadre of volunteers..