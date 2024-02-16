Family Fun Day Announced At Maryland Ensemble Theatre!

MET will host the annual Family Fun Day on Saturday, February 24, 2024 from 10 - 1.

This popular kid-focused family gathering is a great chance to escape the winter weather with a fun-filled day of free activities in downtown Frederick. Kids of all ages will enjoy arts, crafts, face painting, theatre games and interactive storytelling, photos with superheroes and characters, and dress up!

“Family FUN Day is a cherished annual tradition for the MET Staff and Ensemble. It is all about family bonding, playing, and sharing great stories. Everyone is welcome to join us for a fun day out and we love the opportunity to engage with our community!” Andrea Baker, MET's Development & Community Outreach Manager shares. “There is nothing like some family bonding time on a Saturday. While you're here, ask us about our summer camps and year-round classes or stick around to see Elephant & Piggie's We Are In A Play!.”

Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET) is a nonprofit and professional theatre in the Arts & Entertainment District of West Patrick Street in Downtown Frederick. For over 25 years, MET has been producing thought-provoking theatre, fun family entertainment, artist residency programs for public schools, challenging classes, and side-splitting comedy. Family FUN Day is hosted by the staff and ensemble members of MET with MET's FUNCompany teaching artists.

For more information about Family FUN Day, The Ensemble School, FUN Camp or any of the MET's programming visit marylandensemble.org or call MET at 301-694-4744.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre:

A professional, collaborative theatre ensemble broadly connected to the community by inspiring passion for the arts with courageous, relevant, accessible programs that enable people to feel more, think deeper, and laugh longer.

Fun Company is Maryland Ensemble Theatre's theater for young audiences production and education program, which produces family shows four times per season, A Christmas Carol at the Weinberg Center for the Arts, Tiny Stages interactive shows for children ages zero to five years old, and teaches youth theatre through weeklong summer camps and performing arts enrichment programs after school at Frederick County Public Schools.

To learn more about MET, visit www.marylandensemble.org.