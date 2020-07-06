Ars Electronica Festival 2020 to Take Place in September

Ars Electronica 2020 will take place from September 9 to 13 - in Linz, of course, but not only there. "The corona crisis makes a Linz festival mile with 100,000 visitors from all over the world impossible," says Gerfried Stocker, Ars Electronica's Artistic Director. "For us as festival organizers, this can only mean working with a broad public to find new ways to deal with questions about our future, especially now, in the midst of this crisis. That's why this fall, for the first time, we're going to invite people to an Ars Electronica not only in Linz, but at 120 other venues worldwide and in parallel on the net." The decision to hold the festival again this year is intended to send a signal: "We cannot and will not accept that this pandemic forces us to simply abandon everything that constitutes our pluralistic society. Precisely because we are in the midst of this crisis, and precisely because all the rules of distance and hygiene are sensible and necessary, we cannot simply stay at home, but must actively and creatively try out new forms of dialogue and exchange." In 2020, Ars Electronica will take place not despite Corona, but because of it.

Ars Electronica 2020 is a global journey mapping the "new" world and a journey through "Kepler's Gardens," which are located in Linz at the JKU Campus and at 120 other locations worldwide. In the course of this journey, we will discuss the important questions of our time, questions raised by the global corona crisis, and consider what we can and must do now. All the issues touched upon are marked by a general UNCERTAINTY and the question of how the crisis will shape and change us as individuals and as a society, us as HUMANITY. We will focus on two areas of tension in particular: AUTONOMY and DEMOCRACY as well as TECHNOLOGY and ECOLOGY.

