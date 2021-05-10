UNINVITED: THE SONGS OF ALANIS MORISSETTE Tour Dates Announced

UNINVITED celebrates the music of Grammy Award winning artist, Alanis Morissette in an unforgettable live show. The tour kicks off in Melbourne on July 9th before embarking on a 15-date tour across metro and regional Australia throughout 2021.

Melbourne vocalist and musician Katie Weston will take audiences on a musical journey as she reminds us why Alanis Morissette has been one of the most influential singer-songwriter-musicians of a generation. Katie will perform songs from the global phenomenon 1995 album 'Jagged Little Pill' complemented with standout songs from her second consecutive number one album and, at the time, the fastest-selling album by a female artist in the United States "Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie".

Fans of Alanis Morissette will be transported back to 1995 as Katie Weston and her live band perform classics including: 'Ironic', 'You Oughta Know', 'Hand In My Pocket', 'Thank U', 'Joining You', 'You Learn' and the Grammy Award winning single from the film City Of Angels, 'Uninvited'.

UNINVITED is musically directed by Jonathan Skovron (guitar/backing vocals) featuring a six-piece live band with some of Australia's best musicians; Paul Haymes (drums/percussion), Ben Cripps (bass guitar), Kathleen Halloran (guitar), Alex Burkoy (guitar/violin) and Marissa Skovron (keyboard/backing vocals).

Katie Weston is an acclaimed singer, actor, musician, composer, and arts creative. She has a Master's Degree in Contemporary Voice and is an in-demand live vocalist and keyboardist, performing onstage and in studio across Australia and internationally. She is also a two-time award-winning lead Actress for the Music Theatre Guild of Victoria. Katie first performed 'Uninvited' in 2019 in Melbourne, and it is her love of Alanis' deeply inspired lyrics and storytelling that has made her want to share this show with the rest of Australia.

Audiences will experience a night like no other, great live music and a chance to reminisce over some of the most iconic songs from the 90's performed by Katie Weston and her incredible all-star band. Presented by The Marrollo Project, UNINVITED, a concert celebrating the music of Alanis Morissette is a show no fan will want to miss.

UNINVITED: THE SONGS OF ALANIS MORISSETTE

FROM JULY 9TH, 2021

Tickets On Sale Now - For All Ticketing Information Head To Www.uninvitedtour.com.au

Friday July 9th - The Prince Bandroom, Melbourne

Saturday July 10th - Cube 37 Frankston Performing Arts Centre, Frankston

Saturday July 17th - Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool

Saturday August 7th - Playhouse Theatre, Hobart

Saturday August 21st - Lennox Theatre, Riverside Parramatta

Friday September 3rd - Arkaba Hotel, Adelaide

Thursday September 23rd - Dubbo Regional Theatre, Dubbo

Friday September 24th - Illawarra Performing Arts Centre, Wollongong

(tickets On Sale Friday May 21st)

Saturday September 25th - Civic Theatre, Wagga Wagga

Wednesday September 29th - Playhouse Theatre, Newcastle

Thursday September 30th - The Tivoli, Brisbane

Saturday October 2nd - Armitage Centre, Empire Theatre, Toowoomba

Thursday October 7th - The Art House, Wyong

Friday October 8th - The Studio, Darwin Entertainment Centre, Darwin

Saturday October 9th - Araluen Arts Centre, Alice Springs