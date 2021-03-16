THE WHEELHOUSE Comes to MICF

Anarchy, conspiracy, drugs, racism, ableism, disability sex whores, Anti-Vax Karens, cover-up culture, is Peter Dutton an actual potato? Whatever the topic, it's in our wheelhouse. The Wheelhouse: it's current affairs in high-speed chairs.

Created and produced by stroke survivor Ade Djajamihardja for Australia's disability-led production company, A2K Media. The Wheelhouse represents A2K Media's primary mission to bring an authentic representation of disability and diversity to their stories, be they through screen, stage or the written form, which in this case is all three!

Joining Ade Djajamihardja are our cheeky and charming panel of disabled and marginalised maverick presenters: Jamie Aditya Graham, winner of the 2019 Best Supporting Male Actor at the Asian Academy Creative Awards for his role on GRISSE, an HBO ASIA TV Series. Janice Florence, recipient of the Australia Council 2019 National Disability Arts Award. Exciting emerging artist Belinda Aitken, and award-winning funny gal Madeleine Stewart. Plus special guests, who bring a rich and varied diversity of voices and opinions. Their collective energy and attitudes prove that they don't just talk the talk, but they also "roll the walk"!

The Wheelhouse will be the first Melbourne International Comedy Festival show Ade has ever produced, co-written and starred in. As a recipient of the Theatre Network Australia 2020 Victorian Independent Producer's Initiative, Ade brings his lived experience along with his well-honed comedy chops. Working with experienced comedy legends and emerging talent, this show celebrates the punchline while championing inclusion.

With a stellar team behind him, and guided through the keen eye of comedy writer/director Jason Marion (Spicks and Specks, Hamish and Andy, Rove Live, MICF Award for best show (2001)), this is one talk show you will not want to miss! The Wheelhouse is created and delivered inclusively. This is how we roll...

This disability-led accessible online show is part of the 2021 Melbourne International Comedy Festival Digital Program.

ONLINE SHOW DATE & TIME: Thursday 15 April 7:30pm - 8:30pm (60 mins)

IN PERSON DATES & TIMES: Tuesday 13 April 7:30pm - 8:30pm (60 mins) - IN PERSON Wednesday 14 April 7:30pm - 8:30pm (60 mins)

DINNER AND SHOW: This is a dinner and show. Ticket prices do not include dinner. Dinner to be booked at the Royal Brighton Yacht Club before the show. Doors will be opened at 5.45pm for dinner. Show starts at 7:30pm. You can view the dinner menu here.

VENUE: Royal Brighton Yacht Club, 253 Esplanade, Brighton ACCESS:

Guide Dogs and Registered Assistance Animals welcome. Wheelchair Accessible, Auslan Interpreted, Audio Described. (Audio Described shows are Wednesday 14 April and Thursday 15 April only).

TICKET PRICES:

Full price - $29 Concession - $24

Online Performance - $15

TICKET BOOKINGS:

IN PERSON: www.comedyfestival.com.au/2021/shows/the-wheelhouse

ONLINE: www.comedyfestival.com.au/2021/shows/the-wheelhouse-online-show