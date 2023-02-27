Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sammy J Kicks Of His GOOD HUSTLE Australian Tour At Melbourne Comedy Festival

Performances begin on 30 March.

Feb. 27, 2023  
After five years, 200 episodes and countless legal threats Sammy J is stepping away from his weekly ABC TV spot - but not before throwing a giant party. Come and farewell Government Coach, Playground Politics, National Yoga, bush poet SJ Paterson, Hookturnistan and more as we say "full credit" to taking the piss on the national broadcaster. Get around them, Australia. Good hustle.



Sammy J is one of Australia's most surprising talents. Political, musical, a master wordsmith, and hilariously funny, his work has been recognised with multiple awards, and recent nominations for Best Comedy at the AACTA awards and Best Comedy Release at the ARIA awards.

A proud nerd, Sammy J ditched his law degree to pursue a career in comedy. He's since played in Edinburgh, Montreal and London; had a sitcom on Netflix; is one half of the man/puppet comedy duo 'Sammy J & Randy'; and has appeared each week on ABC TV in a variety of satirical sketches including "Playground Politics" and "National Yoga". His debut novel, "The Long Class Goodnight", is out now through Hardie Grant Publishing, and his ARIA-nominated show "Symphony in J Minor" is streaming on Paramount+. He is currently the host of ABC Radio Melbourne's Breakfast show.

Tour Dates

MELBOURNE

Melbourne International Comedy Festival

The Forum

THU - SUN ONLY

30 Mar-2 Apr: 6.00pm Thu - Sat, 5.00pm Sun

6 - 9 Apr: 6.00pm Thu, 7.45pm Fri/Sat, 5.00pm Sun

13- 16 Apr: 6.00pm Thu, 7.45pm Fri/Sat, 5.00pm Sun

20 - 24 Apr: 6.00pm Thu, 7.45pm Fri/Sat, 5.00pm Sun

Buy Tickets Now

comedyfestival.com.au

SYDNEY

Sydney Comedy Festival

MARRICKVILLE (CITY)

The Factory Theatre

Fri 5 May: 7.15pm

CHATSWOOD

Concourse Concert Hall

Sat 6 May: 7.00pm

Buy Tickets Now

sydneycomedyfest.com.au

BRISBANE

Brisbane Comedy Festival

Powerhouse Theatre

Fri 12 May & Sat 13 May: 6.00pm

Buy Tickets Online Now

brisbanecomedyfestival.com

PERTH

Perth International Comedy Festival

Regal Theatre

Fri 19 May: 7.00pm

Buy Tickets Online Now

www.perthcomedyfestival.com

ADELAIDE

Norwood Concert Hall

Sat May 20: 8.00pm

Buy Tickets Online Now

ticketek.com.au

CANBERRA

Canberra Theatre Centre

Friday May 26: 8.00pm

Buy Tickets Now

canberratheatrecentre.com.au

HOBART

Theatre Royal

Saturday May 27: 8.00pm

Buy Tickets Now

www.theatreroyal.com.au




