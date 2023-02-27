Sammy J Kicks Of His GOOD HUSTLE Australian Tour At Melbourne Comedy Festival
Performances begin on 30 March.
After five years, 200 episodes and countless legal threats Sammy J is stepping away from his weekly ABC TV spot - but not before throwing a giant party. Come and farewell Government Coach, Playground Politics, National Yoga, bush poet SJ Paterson, Hookturnistan and more as we say "full credit" to taking the piss on the national broadcaster. Get around them, Australia. Good hustle.
Sammy J is one of Australia's most surprising talents. Political, musical, a master wordsmith, and hilariously funny, his work has been recognised with multiple awards, and recent nominations for Best Comedy at the AACTA awards and Best Comedy Release at the ARIA awards.
A proud nerd, Sammy J ditched his law degree to pursue a career in comedy. He's since played in Edinburgh, Montreal and London; had a sitcom on Netflix; is one half of the man/puppet comedy duo 'Sammy J & Randy'; and has appeared each week on ABC TV in a variety of satirical sketches including "Playground Politics" and "National Yoga". His debut novel, "The Long Class Goodnight", is out now through Hardie Grant Publishing, and his ARIA-nominated show "Symphony in J Minor" is streaming on Paramount+. He is currently the host of ABC Radio Melbourne's Breakfast show.
Tour Dates
MELBOURNE
Melbourne International Comedy Festival
The Forum
THU - SUN ONLY
30 Mar-2 Apr: 6.00pm Thu - Sat, 5.00pm Sun
6 - 9 Apr: 6.00pm Thu, 7.45pm Fri/Sat, 5.00pm Sun
13- 16 Apr: 6.00pm Thu, 7.45pm Fri/Sat, 5.00pm Sun
20 - 24 Apr: 6.00pm Thu, 7.45pm Fri/Sat, 5.00pm Sun
SYDNEY
Sydney Comedy Festival
MARRICKVILLE (CITY)
The Factory Theatre
Fri 5 May: 7.15pm
CHATSWOOD
Concourse Concert Hall
Sat 6 May: 7.00pm
BRISBANE
Brisbane Comedy Festival
Powerhouse Theatre
Fri 12 May & Sat 13 May: 6.00pm
PERTH
Perth International Comedy Festival
Regal Theatre
Fri 19 May: 7.00pm
ADELAIDE
Norwood Concert Hall
Sat May 20: 8.00pm
CANBERRA
Canberra Theatre Centre
Friday May 26: 8.00pm
HOBART
Theatre Royal
Saturday May 27: 8.00pm
