PENTATONIX: WORLD TOUR To Visit Australia In 2023

The World Tour in 2023, performing shows in Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne.

Nov. 14, 2022  

Live Nation has today announced that three-time Grammy-Award winning a cappella group Pentatonix will return to Australia for the Pentatonix: The World Tour in 2023, performing shows in Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne.

As one of the most innovative vocal groups of all time, Pentatonix reimagine and redefine a cappella. Since emerging in 2011, the three-time GRAMMY Award-winning and Daytime EMMY Award-nominated vocal quintet - Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee - have reached unprecedented heights, topping charts, selling 10 million albums worldwide, generating billions of streams, and performing all over the world.

Their single Hallelujah was met with international acclaim, and their catalogue boasts back-to-back #1 albums on the Billboard 200, namely the gold-certified Pentatonix and platinum-certified A Pentatonix Christmas. They notably made history as "The first a cappella act to win 'Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella' at the GRAMMY Awards" in 2015 and 2016. A year later, they earned another GRAMMY Award in the category "Best Country Duo/Group Performance" for their duet with Dolly Parton on her song Jolene.

Pentatonix most recently released their sixth holiday album, Holidays Around The World, via RCA Records, featuring the single Prayers For This World and Kid on Christmas with Meghan Trainor. The record consists of stunning renditions of seasonal staples as well as show-stopping original international collaborations, living up to the promise of its title and speaking to audiences around the globe.

Pentatonix will premiere Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays, streaming exclusively on Disney+ on December 2. The group, already having attracted 26 million viewers during their previous nationally televised programs, are back on the screen in this ground-breaking cinematic music experience. The special utilizes pioneering XR and AR Visual Technologies to tell a different holiday tale highlighted by a heartfelt script, riveting acting, and, of course, heavenly performances. It follows the group as they seek inspiration for their annual holiday LP after their manager accidentally locks them in an enchanted mailroom. Thanks to a little old-fashioned Disney magic, they traverse the globe to uncover new holiday traditions and gleam inspiration directly from listeners.

Along the way, the collective also graced hundreds of stages, have performed for fans and notable faces, and collaborated with musical icons including Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, and Lindsey Stirling. Pentatonix leapt onto the big screen with a cameo in the blockbuster Pitch Perfect 2. Following the 2021 album Evergreen, which tallied over 100 million streams, they launched one of their biggest tours to date, Pentatonix: The Evergreen Christmas Tour. In 2022, it was announced that the group will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

There's no better time to see Pentatonix as they reach their highest peak yet. Don't miss out as they return to Australia for the first time since 2020, with tickets on sale from Friday November 18. Tickets for Perth show available at www.hbfstadium.com.au/events.




