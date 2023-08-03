OH MOTHER Comes to the Nanaimo Fringe Festival and Victoria Fringe Festival

Performances are August 12-20, 2023 at the Nanaimo Fringe Festival and August 29 - September 2, 2023 at the Victoria Fringe Festival.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

Award-winning vocalist and composer Andrea Superstein dominates the stage with Oh Mother, a brand new multimedia tour de force inspired by real life stories of motherhood. Oh Mother debuts at the Port Theatre from August 12-20, 2023 as part of the Nanaimo Fringe Festival, and at SKAM Satellite Studios from August 29 - September 2, 2023 as part of the Victoria Fringe Festival.

Oh Mother is a meticulously arranged one-woman musical stage show featuring layers of rich textures, hysterical stories, powerful vocals and heartfelt imagery. Accompanied by poignant and hilarious videos, Superstein reaches new artistic heights, collaborating with some of Canada’s most innovative performers - many of whom are also mothers - including Grammy nominee Jane Bunnett, multi-Juno Award nominee Elizabeth Shepherd, and internationally acclaimed vocalist Ayelet Rose Gottileb.

“Oh Mother is the culmination of my conversations with close to 100 mothers about their lived experience,” says Superstein. “It highlights the undertold yet very real stories that mothers face, and the profound impact motherhood has on our lives.” 

While it focuses on the parental experience, this free-spirited show is for everyone. Whether you are a mother, have a mother, or know a mother, Oh Mother will move you with its beauty, truth and sincerity. You'll also laugh your ass off.

Vancouver-based artist Andrea Superstein is available for interviews in English and French.

Oh Mother

Written and performed by Andrea Superstein
August 12-20, 2023 - Port Theatre, Nanaimo
August 29 - September 2, 2023 - SKAM Satellite Studios, Victoria

Tickets for the Nanaimo Fringe Festival are available at nanaimofringe.com.
Tickets for the Victoria Fringe Festival are available at intrepidtheatre.com.



