NAKED AT MY AGE Comes to the Butterfly Club in March

Charla Hathaway will surprise you. Becoming a sex worker at 55 was not in the cards! Fraught with difficult choices, her willingness to explore the Oldest Profession leads to risk, lust and ultimately, healing. She will seduce you with vulnerable stores from her 20-year pioneering career as an Erotic Muse. A passionate Fairy Godmother (going on 70), she normalizes sex work and continues to expand the definition of sex. An award-winning show from Portland, Oregon, Charla brings the bananas, feather boas and Invisible Rope-within the hour, she'll tie you up and Mae-West-you-over!

Charla Hathaway is a PhD. Clinical Sexologist, Certified Sexological Bodyworker, Surrogate Partner Therapist, author of Erotic Massage and 8 Erotic Nights. She founded the BodyJoy Intimacy School in Austin, Texas, attracting thousands of students from surrounding states to her workshops and classes on new ways to talk, touch and play together-all safe and sensual. On stage, her humour and raw truth telling 'humanize' sex. In her other play, Tales of Sex Magic & Healing, she chronicles a dozen short stories of her beloved clients, "Yes, intimacy can be taught!" Dr. Charla empowers students with clear choice and consent-the heart and soul of erotic joy.

Venue: The Butterfly Club, Carson Place, off Little Collins St, Melbourne CBD.

Dates: March 6-11

Time: 7 PM

Ticket prices: $28-37