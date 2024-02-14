More Tickets Go On Sale This Week For TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in Melbourne

A brand-new release of tickets for TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL’s season at The Princess Theatre will go on sale this Friday 16th February at 9.00am from TICKETEK.

The musical comes to The Princess Theatre from September 24, 2024.

Produced by Paul Dainty AO/TEG DAINTY in special collaboration with Stage Entertainment, Tali Pelman and the late Tina Turner, the musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race to become the global Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

Since its highly anticipated Australian premiere in May 2023, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL has captured the hearts of audiences with its powerful storytelling, incredible performances, and iconic music. Featuring 23 hit songs including, “Simply The Best,” “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” “Nutbush City Limits” and “Proud Mary”, this smash hit musical has received 37 prestigious award nominationsincluding BEST MUSICAL (Tony Awards) and BEST NEW MUSICAL (Olivier Awards).

The musical opens in Perth this month after an unforgettable Sydney season that saw records broken with 301 performances and more than 300,000 tickets sold.

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical Australian seasons:

Perth, Crown Theatre - Previews from February 27, 2024

Adelaide, Festival Theatre – Previews from April 24, 2024

Brisbane, Lyric Theatre QPAC – Previews from July 2, 2024

Melbourne, Princess Theatre – Previews from September 24, 2024

Paul Dainty AO, President, and CEO of TEG DAINTY said, “I first heard about the possibility of a stage musical portraying Tina’s life 8 years ago and I immediately reached out to Tali Pelman at Stage Entertainment. At that point there was no script and no book however I was hooked on the idea of it. Australians will love this theatrical masterpiece which tells the story of Tina’s life, of empowerment and success, and is ultimately the best music industry comeback story of all time.”

Producer, Tali Pelman said, “I know Australia was very close to Tina's heart, so we are especially excited our show will be touring. Our musical is about how Tina became not only the music icon we adored, but the woman who continues to motivate and inspire us today. Everything about Tina was unique - her heart, her story and of course her voice - and we can’t wait for all of Australia to experience her journey and her triumph through our show.”

One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. When she was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in October, 2021, Tina Turner became one of only three women in the institution’s history to be inducted twice (she was initially inducted in 1991, alongside Ike Turner).