Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Will Perform THE MUSIC OF ELTON

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Forty years later, the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will celebrate its landmark performances with Sir Elton John in a spectacular new concert event, The Music of Elton.

In 1986, Elton John invited the MSO to join him on a national orchestral tour, creating an unforgettable fusion of rock and symphonic sound that remains etched in Australia's cultural memory. Now, four decades on, the MSO pays tribute to that extraordinary moment with Australian-exclusive performances that bring his timeless catalogue vividly back to life.

One of Australia's most respected musical directors, producers and composers, Chong Lim AM, best known as John Farnham's long-time musical director, brings his signature touch to the arrangements. Under his musical direction, the performances promise a seamless blend of orchestral grandeur and rock energy.

At the centre of the performance will be singer and pianist Jason Dean with his powerhouse seven-piece ensemble, Superband, comprising Karl Lewis (drums), Joseph Fernand (bass), Tania Dean and Lynda Fenollar (vocals), Artie Jones (saxophone, percussion) and Dylan Boyd (guitar, vocals). Joining them are special guest artists Brett Garsed (guitar) and Lindsay Field (vocals), both renowned for their work with the John Farnham Band.

“Playing with Elton back in 1986 was unlike anything we had experienced at the time, this meeting of orchestral sound and rock music that felt completely new. To revisit that music 40 years on is incredibly special, and it brings back a flood of memories about just how groundbreaking those concerts were”, said Robert Macindoe (Associate Principal Second Violin).

“Elton had great respect for the orchestra, and that made all the difference. It wasn't just an accompaniment; it was a true collaboration. Hearing these songs again with the MSO reminds you how beautifully they lend themselves to a symphonic setting”, said Prudence Davis (Principal Flute).

Presented in association with Superband, The Music of Elton is a powerful celebration of a defining moment in Australian music history, honouring the legacy of a global icon and the enduring connection between Elton John and the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.