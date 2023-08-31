LE FREAK Comes to Melbourne Fringe

Le Freak hot on the heels of two sell-out seasons is set to make its return at the 2023 Melbourne Fringe Festival. Featuring world-class, award-winning trans, queer, disabled and sex worker performers Le Freak shines a lens on sideshow and how this artform has historically exploited (and continues to) the "freaks".



Opening on October 4th at The ETU Ballroom, Trades Hall, Le Freak features multiple circus/sideshow performers. The show makes use of narrative sketches and video content along with live captioning making Le Freak accessible to audience members with disabilities. Two performances each week have been dedicated to engaging with the deaf community with the inclusion of an Auslan Interpreter. The Sunday 22nd show will include a tactile tour and audio description to create accessibility for the blind community. Blind and low vision audience members are invited to a pre show experience where they are able to touch and interact with the cast, costumes, props and set.



Additionally, the use of multimedia compliments the performers skills and stunts with audience members left squirming in anticipation. This performance promises to be bigger and better with sharpened stilettos ready to revolutionise sideshow and what that means in the 21st century.



“This is about creating space on stage for those who have traditionally participated in sideshows,” said Elle Diablo, Creator and Lead Artist “this includes the disabled, gender diverse, queer, marginalised persons and sex workers. Le Freak examines the satire that is existing in this modern age through high intensity physical stunts, incredible humour and the pure terror of a MyGov inbox message.”



Le Freak promises to take down capitalism whilst using joy as a radical act. The weird and silly become profound with new thrilling and dangerous stunts that dare the audience to look away. The show features the award-winning circus and sideshow artists: Themme Fatale, Elle Diablo, Dale Woodbridge-Brown, Sarah Birdgirl, and Bubbles the ferret. Le Freak has it all: sideshow, swords, stilettos, sequins and the circus reimagined.



Performers bring an impressive CV to the show with tours with Circus Oz, Blunderland, League of Sideshow Superstars, Cirque du Soleil, Circus of Horrors (UK), Coney Island (USA), and Kamikaze Freakshow (EU). Performer, Disability Rights Activist and past Paralympion Sarah Birdgirl will present a solo act and brings to the cast an impressive breadth of insight as a sideshow historian. Le Freak is thought provoking while still providing the audience with a really good time.



The show will run from 4 – 22 October at The ETU Ballroom, Trades Hall and tickets are $32.00 (concession) and $34.50 (full). For more information, visit www.melbournefringe.com.au. Tickets on sale from the 24th of August.

