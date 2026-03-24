Jayne Steer Will Debut ADDIKTED at Melbourne Comedy Festival

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This April, Melbourne comedian Jayne Steer will bring chaos, candour and questionable life choices to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival with her debut solo show, Addikted. Fresh out of rehab and freshly 35, Steer unpacks the kind of year that would send most people into hiding. She's quit substances whilst dealing with losing her mum, getting diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and repeatedly dating men who think emotional availability is a personality flaw. Sounds like the perfect setting for a debut comedy show (we promise there are jokes).

Addikted is sharp, self-aware and just the right amount of feral. In this no-holds-barred hour, Steer turns a series of life's worst plot twists into some of its funniest punchlines. Within weeks, she lost her mum, her fiancé and, as she puts it, “her mind” — which might sound like the setup to a tragedy but is actually the foundation of a very funny story. After a psychotic episode on her 35th birthday and a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Steer found herself in a luxury rehab in Thailand. Because nothing says “healing journey” like green juice, breathwork and billionaires having breakthroughs. Somewhere between the smoothies and self-discovery, she realised her biggest addiction wasn't substances… it was love.

In her debut solo comedy show, Jayne mines rock bottom for laughs and sets up camp there. The result is a brutally funny, no-filter hour that swings between dark and ridiculous without warning, daring audiences to laugh at the stuff we're usually too embarrassed to say out loud. Addikted is equal parts confession, chaos and comedy — a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud ride through heartbreak, bad decisions and the absurdity of trying to “fix” yourself. It's raw, relatable and just the right amount of ridiculous.

Jayne will present Addikted for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival at Underground Comedy (QVWC) in the CBD from April 9th – 19th with tickets on sale now. Expect things to be loose, loud and very, very honest. Because getting sober is hard. But dating sober is harder.