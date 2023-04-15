Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jackson Browne's Sydney and Melbourne Shows Postponed Due to Illness

Jackson Browne's Sydney and Melbourne Shows Postponed Due to Illness

Fans are urged to hold onto their tickets, with details of the rescheduled dates to be confirmed in the coming days.

Apr. 15, 2023  

Due to illness, Jackson Browne's scheduled performances at Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, tonight (Saturday 14 April) and Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, on Sunday 16 April, are postponed.

In a statement this morning, the singer says:

"My Dear Friends,

I'm sorry to have to tell you that I'm still very sick, and have to postpone my concert at the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney. Though I have been taking antibiotics, and have had three days of vocal rest, that has not produced the results I was hoping for. In fact, I don't actually know what kind of infection I have.

This means that I must postpone the rescheduled Melbourne show also. I'm very disappointed, because our shows have been going so well, and we have all been so excited to play for you. I'm disappointed too, not to get to hear Liz Stringer! I promise to get back here at the first opportunity, and play these two shows."

Fans are urged to hold onto their tickets, with details of the rescheduled dates to be confirmed in the coming days. Tickets for the original Sydney and Melbourne shows will be valid for the new dates - ticketholders will be contacted directly by Ticketek with details. Patrons unable to attend the rescheduled dates are able to obtain a full refund. For any further questions, please contact Ticketek via the link here.

Frontier Touring appreciates fans' understanding and wish Jackson a speedy recovery.

For tour information, visit: frontiertouring.com/jacksonbrowne




Mark Normand Will Embark on Debut Australian Tour For May–June 2023 Photo
Mark Normand Will Embark on Debut Australian Tour For May–June 2023
Fun-loving New York comedian Mark Normand will embark on his first-ever Australian tour this May–June.  
PEAR-SHAPED Opens This Week at Theatre Works St Kilda Photo
PEAR-SHAPED Opens This Week at Theatre Works St Kilda
Theatre Works St Kilda and Rogue Projects will present the world premiere production of Pear-Shaped as part of the prestigious By Theatre Works program.
ANDREW HANSEN IS CHEAP is Now Playing at Melbourne Comedy Festival Photo
ANDREW HANSEN IS CHEAP is Now Playing at Melbourne Comedy Festival
This brand-new hour of affordable musical numbers and reasonably priced sketches is an essential guide to surviving this era of skyrocketing prices. Let Andrew teach you how to be CHEAP, for a modest fee.
BROWN WOMEN COMEDY Comes to Melbourne Comedy Festival Photo
BROWN WOMEN COMEDY Comes to Melbourne Comedy Festival
The largest line-up of South Asian female comedians comes together to present “Brown Women Comedy” at this year's Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Amna Bee, Sukhjit Kaur Khalsa, Daizy Maan, Moose Jattana and Kripa Krithivasan (with more to be announced) assemble to share stories about failing their parents and finding independence as brown women.

More Hot Stories For You


Mark Normand Will Embark on Debut Australian Tour For May–June 2023Mark Normand Will Embark on Debut Australian Tour For May–June 2023
April 4, 2023

Fun-loving New York comedian Mark Normand will embark on his first-ever Australian tour this May–June.  
PEAR-SHAPED Opens This Week at Theatre Works St KildaPEAR-SHAPED Opens This Week at Theatre Works St Kilda
April 3, 2023

Theatre Works St Kilda and Rogue Projects will present the world premiere production of Pear-Shaped as part of the prestigious By Theatre Works program.
ANDREW HANSEN IS CHEAP is Now Playing at Melbourne Comedy FestivalANDREW HANSEN IS CHEAP is Now Playing at Melbourne Comedy Festival
March 31, 2023

This brand-new hour of affordable musical numbers and reasonably priced sketches is an essential guide to surviving this era of skyrocketing prices. Let Andrew teach you how to be CHEAP, for a modest fee.
BROWN WOMEN COMEDY Comes to Melbourne Comedy FestivalBROWN WOMEN COMEDY Comes to Melbourne Comedy Festival
March 30, 2023

The largest line-up of South Asian female comedians comes together to present “Brown Women Comedy” at this year's Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Amna Bee, Sukhjit Kaur Khalsa, Daizy Maan, Moose Jattana and Kripa Krithivasan (with more to be announced) assemble to share stories about failing their parents and finding independence as brown women.
NOT FINISHED WITH YOU YET Extends Season Into MICF 2023NOT FINISHED WITH YOU YET Extends Season Into MICF 2023
March 30, 2023

NOT FINISHED WITH YOU YET has extended its season into Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2023 and must finish on 16th April.
share