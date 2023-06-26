GARAGE GIRLS Comes to La Mama in July

Three Birds Theatre and The Shift Theatre introduce you to Australia’s first all-girl mechanics in their production of Garage Girls. The audience is invited to step back in time one hundred years ago to the roaring 20s and visit 88 Cotham Road, Kew in Melbourne’s, eastern suburbs. This is the home of Victoria’s first all-girl garage with Alice Anderson at the helm.



This is the era of prohibition, motorcars, and post-World War 1 Australia, with a pandemic thrown in for good measure. Enter Alice Anderson, rolling from under the car on the trolley she invented (now standard in all garages); innovator, mechanic, unconventional member of the Lyceum Club, inventor, feminist and icon! Part history, part farce, part who-done-it, Garage Girls shines a light on one remarkable young woman’s short but eventful life. Who was Alice Anderson? Why did she drive her baby Austin all the way to Alice Springs? Who were all those women, dressed in greasy dungarees? And the big question. Why did Alice pass away at 29?



“We were so inspired by this icon of a woman that we wanted to bring her story to the stage,” said Carolyn Bock, Co-Producer, Performer and Co-Founder of The Shift Theatre. “It was so incredible to think there was this amazing woman, back in the 1920s in Australia, breaking down gender barriers. We felt that was an important story to tell and so teamed up with Three Birds Theatre to shine a light on Alice and her all-girl garage.”



The play is based on actual events and inspired by the book "A Spanner In the Works: The extraordinary story of Alice Anderson and Australia's first all-girl garage" By Loretta Smith 2019. This new, original theatrical work explores the extraordinary paths forged for women in industry and innovation by the trailblazer.



Garage Girls is written by Candace Miles, Madelaine Nunn and Anna Rodway (Three Birds Theatre), alongside Carolyn Bock and Helen Hopkins (The Shift Theatre), with direction from critically acclaimed director Janice Muller. Featuring breathtaking sound design and many colourful characters, the show Garage Girls is a joy ride back in time with a deeper story around Alice Anderson and the barriers she broke down for women.



Presented by La Mama, Garage Girls is supported by The City of Melbourne Arts Grants and will open on Wednesday 19th July through to the 30th with tickets starting at $20.00. This is Alice’s story, a joy ride from garage girl to icon with a healthy dose of magic thrown in. After a two-week Melbourne season, Garage Girls will tour through regional Victoria in 2024.

Garage Girls is the theatrical adventure you don’t want to miss. Selling fast, bookings recommended.

SEASON 19 - 30 July, 2023

TIMES Wed: 6.30pmThurs, Fri, Sat: 7.30pm Sun: 4pm

VENUE La Mama Courthouse, 349 Drummond St, Carlton VIC 3053

LENGTH Approx. 80 minutes

TICKETS $30 Adult | $20 Conc | Prev $20.00 | Mob $8.00

BOOKINGS 03 9347 6948 | www.lamama.com.au