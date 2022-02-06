Dolly Parton's 9 TO 5 Adds Melbourne Dates to Australian Tour

It was announced today that Global Superstar Dolly Parton's smash-hit West End musical 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL will play at the State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne, from 10 July this year. Internationally acclaimed and loved by audiences and critics alike, 9 TO 5 is pure gold carat fun! The waitlist is now open. Be first in line to buy tickets ahead of the general public on 11 February.

A stellar cast has been assembled to inhabit these iconic and much loved roles. Marina Prior (The Sound of Music, Phantom of the Opera) will play Violet Newstead, a smart, sassy and efficient woman who has worked all her life at Consolidated Industries. She has all it takes to run the company but there is one small issue ... her boss! Casey Donovan (Chicago, We Will Rock You) will be Judy Bernly, a newly separated, never worked before young woman who finds more than just a job at Consolidated Industries. Erin Clare (Heathers the Musical, American Idiot) plays Doralee Rhodes, a 'don't mess with me' well-brought-up, bright and beautiful country gal. She may look like a push over but is anything but! Caroline O'Connor (Kiss of the Spiderwoman, Anything Goes) will be busy body Roz Keith, the admin assistant who is fiercely - and unrequitedly - in love with her boss, while Eddie Perfect (TV's Offspring, Shane Warne The Musical) will play the controlling boss Franklin Hart Jnr.

Completing the cast are Lily Baulderstone, Ana Maria Belo, Zoe Coppinger, Mia Dabkowski Chandler, Ben Gillespie, Emma Hawthorne, James Haxby, Emma Johns, Jay Johns, Ethan Jones, Antonia Marr, Josh Mulheran, Tom New, Jake O'Brien, Matthew Prime, Jackson Reedman, Jordan Tomljenovic and Jessica Vellucci.

Rehearsals have begun and the countdown is on to the much anticipated Australian premiere of this hilarious musical at the Capitol Theatre, Sydney on 16 February, followed by a limited season at the Lyric Theatre, QPAC, Brisbane from 22 May.

"I am so excited that 9 TO 5 is coming to Melbourne with this talented cast and crew leading the way," said Dolly Parton. "The response to 9 TO 5 from around the world has been incredible so far. I can't wait for everyone down under to have a fun (and funny!) night out at 9 TO 5!"

Producers John Frost for Crossroads Live Australia, Suzanne Jones and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions said, "We're thrilled to be able to bring 9 TO 5 to Melbourne at the beautiful State Theatre with our glorious cast led by Marina, Casey, Erin, Eddie and Caroline. Following the success of Dream Lover, Evita and Chicago at Arts Centre Melbourne, we know Melbourne audiences will flock to 9 TO 5. Forget the Covid blues and join us for the most fun you'll have all year!"

A sensation on the West End and inspired by the hit film, the musical tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy, three enterprising workmates pushed to the edge by their mean-spirited boss Franklin Hart Jnr. Resorting to wit, comradery and cunning, they dream up a no holds barred scheme to kidnap and turn the tables on their controlling supervisor in the most hilariously defiant of ways. The only question is, will the feisty trio manage to change the office culture to reach their full potential - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?

With a sparkling score by Dolly Parton and a book by the iconic movie's original screenwriter Patricia Resnick, 9 TO 5 is the quintessential feel-good show for the times. Full of mischief, laughter and affection, it's gold carat fun!

The Australian Government is supporting 9 TO 5 through its $200 million Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) Fund, a program that is providing financial assistance to arts and entertainment companies affected by COVID-19. For more information about the show, click here.

SYDNEY SEASON DETAILS

Venue Capitol Theatre

Season From 16 February 2022

Performance Times Wed-Sat 7.30pm, Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6pm Prices From $69.00 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: 9to5themusical.com.au or 136 100

Groups 8+ call 1300 889 278

BRISBANE SEASON DETAILS

Venue Lyric Theatre, QPAC

Season From 22 May 2022

Performance Times Wed 6:30pm, Thurs-Sat 7.30pm, Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6pm Prices: From $69.00 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: 9to5themusical.com.au or phone 136 246

Groups 8+ call (07) 3840 7466

MELBOURNE SEASON DETAILS

Venue State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne

Season From 10 July 2022

Performance Times Wed -Thurs 7pm, Fri-Sat 7.30pm, Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6pm Prices: From $69.00 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: 9to5themusical.com.au or phone 1300 182 183

Groups 8+ call 1300 889 278

Pre-sales from 7 February, on sale 11 February