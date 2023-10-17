DOGFIGHT Comes to Melbourne in November

Following ongoing successes including recent productions of American Idiot and The Wizard of Oz, acclaimed new musical theatre company Theatrical will present a new production of Dogfight, playing for a strictly limited season at Chapel Off Chapel from 9-26 November.



From Academy Award winning composers and lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, known for such highly lauded works as La La Land (City of Stars) and Dear Evan Hansen, this all new production will be brought to audiences by celebrated musical theatre director Pip Mushin (Midnight, The Book of Mormon). Tickets are selling fast via theatrical.com.au.



Most recently, Pip Mushin was the co-writer and co-director of the new Australian musical, Midnight, which completed its smash hit premiere season at Melbourne’s Comedy Theatre in July 2023. His credits span decades of experience as a director and actor in widely acclaimed productions for the stage and screen, dating back to a dynamite role in Baz Luhrmann’s Strictly Ballroom movie (1992).



“Theatrical’s Dogfight will take audiences on a journey that will be uplifting, heartfelt and inspiring, whilst at times confronting and sad. Our production explores the complexities of human nature and ultimately, the redemptive power of love and empathy,” says Pip.



Set in San Francisco in 1963, on the eve of their deployment to a small but growing conflict in Southeast Asia, three young Marines set out for one final boys’ night of debauchery, partying and maybe a little trouble. But, when Corporal Eddie Birdlace meets Rose, an awkward and idealistic waitress whom he enlists to win a cruel bet with his fellow recruits, she rewrites the rules of the game and teaches him the power of love and compassion.



“In 1963, America was only just coming to terms with seeing their sons go off to fight another country's war. Our production will take traditional musical theatre aesthetics and massage them to suit Dogfight’s compelling and engaging narrative. Movement and dance will be used to enhance the themes and entertain audiences via a combination of original stylisation as well as more traditional Broadway forms,” says Pip.



A live band will accompany the Theatrical cast, who are excited to be performing material by such legendary composers.



Dogfight’s lead performers Daniel Nieborski (Eddie) and Antoinette Davis (Rose) both studied musical theatre at a collegiate level and cannot wait to delve into the incredible songs, stunning vintage costumes and rich storylines.



Other cast members include Tristan Sicari as Bernstein, Josh Direen as Boland, Maddy Pratt as Marcy, Kael Serin-D’Alterio as Fector, John Ninis as Stevens and Amir Yacoub as Gibbs. Olivia Linas performs the role of Mama, Cindy Yan as Ruth, Ryan Etlis as the Lounge Singer, Amber Sindoni as Chippy, Andrew Mason as Sergeant and Jessica Robinson as the Swing.



With choreography by Adriana Pannuzzo (Midnight), and musical direction by Timothy John Wilson (Phantom of the Opera, Spring Awakening), Dogfight is an adaptation of Nancy Savoca's 1991 film Dogfight, where River Phoenix starred as Eddie Birdlace, and Lily Tomlin was ethereal as Rose.



Theatrical is a not-for-profit and registered charity from former 3RRR radio personality and Executive Producer Andrew Gyopar (Spring Awakening, The Boy From Oz, Rock of Ages, Seussical, If/THEN, Freaky Friday, American Idiot). The independent musical theatre company has a mission to combat social isolation by encouraging inclusion, social connections and creative expression through theatre, while promoting diversity and positive mental health and wellbeing.