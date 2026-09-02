DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE to Return to Brisbane and Tour Australia
Producer Andrew Kay says the puppetry, created by Max Humphries, brings the prehistoric creatures to life onstage.
Dinosaur World Live will roar back into Australia this summer, bringing its lifelike dinosaurs to stages across the country. Following tours across the UK, USA, Canada and China, the Olivier Award-winning interactive family show will visit Melbourne, Canberra, Wollongong, Sydney, Newcastle, Brisbane and Perth from December 2026 to January 2027.
Australian producer Andrew Kay said Dinosaur World Live offered families the chance to experience the wonder of dinosaurs in a way that simply couldn't be replicated on a screen.
“Dinosaurs have this extraordinary ability to capture children's imaginations, and there is something pretty special about watching their faces when these incredible creatures come to life right in front of them,” Mr Kay said.
“Dinosaur World Live is not just great fun, but it's also wonderfully clever theatre. The puppetry is extraordinary.”
Perfectly timed for the summer school holidays, Dinosaur World Live invites young explorers and their families to grab their compasses and join intrepid explorer Miranda on an unforgettable journey through a prehistoric world.
Along the way, audiences will come face-to-face with an extraordinary collection of remarkably lifelike dinosaurs, including the undisputed king of the prehistoric world, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, alongside a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus.
Using spectacular puppetry created by Max Humphries, the dinosaurs are brought to life on stage in an entertaining and interactive adventure designed to fire young imaginations and introduce a new generation to to some of the most incredible creatures ever to walk the earth.
Tour Dates
MELBOURNE
Comedy Theatre
30 Dec 2026 – 3 Jan 2027
MELBOURNE
The Round
5 – 6 Jan 2027
CANBERRA
Canberra Theatre Centre
8 – 10 Jan 2027
WOLLONGONG
IMB Theatre
12 – 13 Jan 2027
SYDNEY
The Concourse
15 – 17 Jan 2027
NEWCASTLE
Civic Theatre
19 – 20 Jan 2027
BRISBANE
Brisbane Powerhouse
22 – 24 Jan 2027
PERTH
Regal Theatre
28 – 31 Jan 2027
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