CACTUS to Play La Mama Courthouse in August

Cactus, by Madelaine Nunn, directed by Katie Cawthorne, and performed by Georgia Heath and Fran Sweeney-Nash, will run Aug 16 - Aug 27 at La Mama Courthouse (349 Drummond Street, Carlton VIC). Performance times are Wed, Thurs: 1pm, 6.30pm, Fri: 11am, 7.30pm, Sat: 7.30pm, Sun: 4pm.

Cactus is a brutally funny, heartbreakingly honest award-winning play for anyone who is or ever has been a teenager.

"Everyone knows that friendships made in bathrooms are ones that last for life."

Cactus follows Abbie and her best friend Pb as they navigate their last year of high school. It's going well. I mean, they're still virgins, but it's going well. Milestones are being met. Exams are drawing near. Freedom is on the horizon. Then Abbie gets some news that suddenly and unceremoniously plunges her into a world she wasn't ready for.

Winner of the ATYP Rebel Wilson Theatre Maker Scholarship Shortlisted for the Rodney Seaborn Playwrights Award Nominated for an Australian Writer's Guild Award.

Lighting Design is by Kris Chainey, Sound Design is by Rachel Stone, and the Associate Set and Costume Designer is Angelica Rush. The Production Manager is Sian Halloran.

Produced by Madelaine Nunn.

Image by Darren Gill




