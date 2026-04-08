Bill Bailey Brings 2026 Australian Tour to Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide & More

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Following his successful, sold-out 2023 tour, award-winning UK comedian, musician, and actor Bill Bailey will return to Australia this September/October with his brand-new show, Vaudevillean.

A master of musical comedy and surreal wit, Bailey blends virtuosic musicianship with a wonderfully offbeat sense of humour. In Vaudevillean, he celebrates the spirit of classic variety performance — bringing audiences an evening of inventive comedy, dazzling music, and joyous escapism.

Best known for his iconic appearances on Never Mind the Buzzcocks, QI, Black Books, and In the Long Run (created by Idris Elba), Bailey's creative reach spans television, film, music, writing, and live performance. His credits include voicing the animated feature Dragonkeeper, authoring the best-selling Bill Bailey's Remarkable Guide to Happiness, and winning the 2020 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

His global touring career has taken him across the USA, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand with acclaimed shows including Part Troll, Tinselworm, Qualmpeddler, Limboland, and Thoughtifier.

From concert halls to countryside rambles, Bailey brings charm, intelligence, and musical brilliance to every stage he steps on.

Don't miss your chance to experience a true master of modern variety. A joyous homage to the golden age of variety entertainment, Vaudevillean is a celebration of comedy, music, and the art of performance — reimagined for today.

Tour Dates

September

Sunday 13: Launceston – Albert Hall

Monday 14: Hobart – Wrest Point Entertainment Centre

Friday 18: Brisbane – Convention Centre

Monday 21: Toowoomba – Empire Theatre

Wednesday 23: Gold Coast – Star Theatre

Thursday 24: Caloundra – Events Centre

Friday 25: Newcastle – Entertainment Centre

Saturday 26: Wollongong – WIN Entertainment Centre

Monday 28: Sydney – State Theatre

October

Thursday 1: Rooty Hill – Coliseum Theatre

Friday 2: Canberra – Royal Theatre

Tuesday 6: Adelaide – Thebarton Theatre

Saturday 10: Perth – Riverside Theatre

Tuesday 13: Bunbury – Entertainment Centre

Friday 16: Bendigo – Ulumbarra Theatre

Saturday 17: Geelong – Costa Hall

Tuesday 20: Melbourne – Hamer Hall