Bill Bailey Brings 2026 Australian Tour to Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide & More
Performances begin in September.
Following his successful, sold-out 2023 tour, award-winning UK comedian, musician, and actor Bill Bailey will return to Australia this September/October with his brand-new show, Vaudevillean.
A master of musical comedy and surreal wit, Bailey blends virtuosic musicianship with a wonderfully offbeat sense of humour. In Vaudevillean, he celebrates the spirit of classic variety performance — bringing audiences an evening of inventive comedy, dazzling music, and joyous escapism.
Best known for his iconic appearances on Never Mind the Buzzcocks, QI, Black Books, and In the Long Run (created by Idris Elba), Bailey's creative reach spans television, film, music, writing, and live performance. His credits include voicing the animated feature Dragonkeeper, authoring the best-selling Bill Bailey's Remarkable Guide to Happiness, and winning the 2020 series of Strictly Come Dancing.
His global touring career has taken him across the USA, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand with acclaimed shows including Part Troll, Tinselworm, Qualmpeddler, Limboland, and Thoughtifier.
From concert halls to countryside rambles, Bailey brings charm, intelligence, and musical brilliance to every stage he steps on.
Don't miss your chance to experience a true master of modern variety. A joyous homage to the golden age of variety entertainment, Vaudevillean is a celebration of comedy, music, and the art of performance — reimagined for today.
Tour Dates
September
Sunday 13: Launceston – Albert Hall
Monday 14: Hobart – Wrest Point Entertainment Centre
Friday 18: Brisbane – Convention Centre
Monday 21: Toowoomba – Empire Theatre
Wednesday 23: Gold Coast – Star Theatre
Thursday 24: Caloundra – Events Centre
Friday 25: Newcastle – Entertainment Centre
Saturday 26: Wollongong – WIN Entertainment Centre
Monday 28: Sydney – State Theatre
October
Thursday 1: Rooty Hill – Coliseum Theatre
Friday 2: Canberra – Royal Theatre
Tuesday 6: Adelaide – Thebarton Theatre
Saturday 10: Perth – Riverside Theatre
Tuesday 13: Bunbury – Entertainment Centre
Friday 16: Bendigo – Ulumbarra Theatre
Saturday 17: Geelong – Costa Hall
Tuesday 20: Melbourne – Hamer Hall
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